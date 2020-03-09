To celebrate Harriet Tubman Day, the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg will host tours Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.
Located at 2065 Reservoir St., the cultural center is an educational and advocacy organization named for the early 19th-century escaped slave who helped lead others to freedom using a string of safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.
Following the tours, the center will have a dinner and awards program to announce its winners of the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Leadership Award. The dinner, held at Mabel Memorial Chapel, will be followed by the program titled “1619 To 2020.”
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.