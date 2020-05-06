The two turn lanes from South Main Street onto Port Republic Road will be extended to increase the amount of traffic that can wait to turn left, according to a press release from Michael Parks, the director of communications for the city.
Work begins on Monday and is slated to last roughly three months. During work, some lanes may be closed at the intersection, depending on the direction and time, according to the release.
The extension will double the room for the turn lanes to help ease the congestion of the through lanes of South Main Street when there are too many cars trying to turn onto Port Republic.
-- Staff Reports
