BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. —When 15-year-old Nate Whiting ran his first marathon in October, he said it wasn’t as hard as he was hoping it would be. So, the Turner Ashby freshman challenged himself to run 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for dental work for children in Haiti.
Over the weekend, Whiting conquered that challenge. In total, he ran 104 miles in 23 hours and 44 minutes, earning third place in the Black Mountain Monster Ultramarathon in North Carolina. He raised $11,085, surpassing his $10,000 goal for Holistic Haitian Alliance, a non-profit aimed at helping children and families in Haiti.
Almost 1,000 miles away in Haiti was the HHA community sharing 100 miles among themselves to support Whiting through the long distance journey.
Whiting said he decided to run for charity to keep himself motivated for the 100 miles — the more distance he covered, the more money he raised. He chose HHA because his grandparents, Joe and Becky McIntyre, have volunteered to provide dental work in Haiti with the charity.
HHA was funded in 2008 to care for orphaned children in Haiti at the Kay Anj Village. The village has foster homes, an education campus, a dental clinic, a church, farms and transitional care for young adults, and has become a community pillar in the area, according to HHA’s website
Joe and Becky McIntyre, a dentist and dental hygienist respectively, started volunteering after meeting the nonprofit’s founder on a plane. The two traveled to Haiti once every spring and fall but realized it wasn’t enough to meet the need of children’s dental care. Now, Becky McIntyre said, HHA is working to hire a Haitian dentist to provide dental services directly to the community.
Part of the money Whiting raised is going toward the dentist’s salary, who will work once a week in the Kay Anj Village. By Monday, June 5, the fundraiser had 92 donations. Whiting said seeing all of the people donate was “pretty crazy.”
“It’s great to see them, supporting me on it, even though most of my family doesn’t live in Virginia, or anywhere near me, so just being able to see them still supporting me even though they can’t be here is great,” Whiting said.
Whiting’s family, his parents Jenny and Dan Whiting, and Becky McIntyre said Whiting came up with the idea to run for charity by himself, and they weren’t entirely surprised he did. Jenny Whiting said it was only a year ago that Whiting decided to run a half-marathon and has been setting big goals ever since.
“My initial reaction was, ‘Who are you? And how did you become my son?’” Dan Whiting said. “The next reaction I had was ‘That’s pretty amazing that you feel like you’re even capable of doing that.’ So, I was all on board from the beginning.”
Becky McIntyre said Whiting donating his time to help others was reflective of who he is.
“He is a very giving, helpful, thinking of others type of person,” Becky McIntyre said. “If we’re having a family activity, and there’s a lot going on, he will come to me and go, ‘Grandma, what can I do to help you?’ He’s just one that looks out for others and thinks of others.”
While the fundraiser is helping a community outside of Harrisonburg, running has made an impact on Whiting as well. He started running in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in seventh grade, he said, and his parents said it gave him confidence and focus.
“[It] allowed him to start to realize that he can achieve stuff, and that once you put your heart to it, and you put your soul in it, you can do a lot of things,” Dan Whiting said. “I feel like that’s something that we all need to understand and we all should take to heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.