The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center received a $19,000 donation in August from the Twila and Larry Showalter Cancer Fund, according to a Sentara news release.
“The Hahn Cancer Center helped us and it’s an amazing group of people here that run this and treat people,” said Larry Showalter, in the new release.
Larry’s wife Twila passed away Dec. 28, 2017, from colon cancer at the age of 58. In the years since her death, Larry Showalter and their three children have made it their mission to honor Twila’s life and help others in their fight against cancer, according to the news release.
“We take a situation that was a negative and turn it into a positive. The treatment we received here at Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center was incredible and if we can do a little to honor Twila and to help other people, it means so much to us,” said Showalter in the news release.
The donations are presented each year around Twila’s birthday, Aug. 12, according to the news release.
Since 2018, the Twila and Larry Showalter Cancer Fund has raised $75,000 for the RMH Foundation’s Hope Fund for Cancer Care.
“It’s taken on a life of itself. It has grown so much more than we ever expected,” said Showalter in the news release. “I can remember when we first decided to do this we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we raised $2,000 and maybe eventually get up to $10,000?’ And here we are five years later and our donation of $19,000 has made the total, $75,000.”
Twila Showalter, a resident of Penn Laird, had stage four colon cancer when she was diagnosed and fought the disease for three-and-a-half years, receiving care at Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, according to the news release. She was known to many as an avid sports fan and fitness instructor.
The Showalter Cancer Fund has grown to include community support through a three-day holiday basketball tournament at Spotswood High School and funds received through the Great Community Give event, according to the news releases.
Larry Showalter and his family are hoping to raise $25,000 next year to bring the donation total to $100,000, per the news release.
“The Hope Fund is such a beautiful reflection of the community’s generosity, and the Showalter family’s support is a shining example of how thoughtful gifts can make a life-changing impact,” says Cory Davies, executive director of the RMH Foundation, in the news release. “We are deeply grateful for their continued commitment, the difference it makes for our patients, and the inspiration it is to our community.”
More than 19,000 treatments are provided each year at the Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, said the news release.
The RMH Foundation’s Hope Fund for Cancer Care was established in 2016 to give hope and healing to patients battling cancer in the community. The mortality rate for cancer in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area outpaces the state of Virginia, according to the news release.
Support of the Hope Fund for Cancer Care helps detect disease in patients sooner, expedites care they need and builds a stronger path to recovery, according to the new release. The case manager in the Hahn Cancer Center works individually with patients to understand and validate their needs at a granular level to ensure funds are being stewarded responsibly.
Details and information about The Twila and Larry Showalter Center Fund can be found at the organization’s Facebook page at Facebook.
