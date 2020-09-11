Two Eastern Mennonite School students have been chosen as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists and are among 16,000 nationwide to receive the distinction based on PSAT scores.
Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, included the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
In the Valley only two students qualified as semifinalists: Arwen Hertzler and Gabriel Albers, both of EMS.
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.
About 2,500 finalists will be chosen to receive a $2,500 scholarship.
