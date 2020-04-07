Two Harrisonburg City Public Schools programs are being recognized by the Virginia School Board Association in its annual "Showcases for Success" directory.
The publication highlights successful kindergarten through 12th-grade programs in Virginia's public schools. HCPS is one of 44 school divisions from across the commonwealth that has programs featured in the directory. The programs from HCPS are Healthcare Connections, a new program this year, and the Startup Experience, which entered its second year this year.
Healthcare Connections began this year as a way to showcase different opportunities for medical careers in the Shenandoah Valley.
Healthcare Connections emerged to provide high school students from Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Waynesboro and Staunton the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local community college programs and careers.
Over 100 students attended the event in which students were able to tour the Blue Ridge Community College biosciences building, engage in hands-on health care learning activities, hear about different health care course opportunities at BRCC, and have conversations about health care careers with employees from Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Bethany Everidge, the career and technical education coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said the program began as an idea from Sentara. A representative for the hospital reached out to the career coach at Harrisonburg High School, who contacted Everidge.
After speaking to other career and technical education coordinators in the Valley and representatives at BRCC, an event was planned to allow students to meet in small groups with Sentara employees to discuss career options available to them. From there students heard from BRCC teachers and administrators about how they can make those career aspirations a reality.
"It was a great opportunity to capitalize on two things, options for postsecondary right here in the Valley ... and to answer questions about what it really means to be in the health care field," Everidge said.
Her focus is on making sure students have all the information they need to choose a career and a path to the career that is right for them.
The second program featured in the VSBA "Showcases for Success" is the Startup Experience, originally brought to the Valley by an entrepreneur from the Silicon Valley who provides workshops for high school students about becoming entrepreneurs.
The workshop provides students with an experience in which they submerge themselves in the startup world and learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur. Students learn about team formation, problem definition, user analysis, idea creation, business model innovation, customer development, prototyping, web development, fundraising and professional pitching, all through hands-on experience.
Because of the immersive nature of the event, only a limited number of students from area school divisions are able to participate, Everidge said. About 15 students from HCPS were able to participate this past year.
This year's guest entrepreneur was the inventor of the popular game Watch Ya Mouth, invented by a team from the Shenandoah Valley.
"It's been one of the best opportunities for students to engage in the five C's," Everidge said, referring to the statewide initiative to provide learning opportunities in the following areas: critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration and citizenship.
Both the Healthcare Connections program and the Startup Experience will be brought back during the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.