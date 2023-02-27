The Harrisonburg City Council will be discussing two housing development projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
During a work session starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, council members will discuss the proposed Bluestone Town Center project, an 897-unit affordable housing project that would be located on the corner of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road. The proposal was tabled after a nearly eight-hour meeting on Feb. 14.
Council could reach a consensus during the work session, but the formal vote would need to happen during the 7 p.m. regular meeting, Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said.
Tuesday’s work session is not a public hearing, so no public comment will be available.
Council members heard from project representatives Michael Wong, executive director of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and Avram Fechter, managing director of EquityPlus, as well as over 40 people at the Feb. 14 meeting.
If approved, the project would be constructed over eight to 10 years, project representatives have said.
Council members will also consider a 376-unit apartment development proposed between Peach Grove Avenue and Port Republic Road.
Lingerfelt Development, LLC, is requesting a special-use permit to build an apartment complex at 1071 Port Republic Rd. The approximately 10 acres of land is owned by James Madison University’s Real Estate Foundation.
Proposed amenities will include a fitness center, a co-working area, pool, outdoor grilling area, club room, walking paths and sidewalks. The surrounding properties include the Port Crossing Shopping Center, The Hills Southview Apartments and Deer Run Apartments.
The city's Planning Commission recommended approval for the project at its Jan. 11 meeting. Commissioners originally tabled the project, to allow developers time to work out details about a turn lane into the development and a potential bus shelter.
City commissioners and project representatives have agreed that they would like to see a bus pull-off constructed at the Hills Southview Apartments, an adjacent property. As of the last Planning Commission meeting in January, property owners at the Hills Southview Apartments haven’t been responsive to the idea.
If the owner is unwilling to provide an easement for it, the developer will only be responsible for constructing a pad for the bus shelter, city staff and commissioners decided.
A minimum of 30% of units will be either studio or one-bedroom apartments, according to city documents.
A maximum of 20% of units will be three-bedroom apartments. None of the units will exceed three-bedrooms.
Council will also consider formally supporting a federal FEMA Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, also known as a SAFER grant. The grant would fund 15 firefighter positions, 12 for the city's new, fifth fire station and three for city's fire station located on Maryland Avenue. The Harrisonburg Fire Department applied for the grant last year and was turned down, along with 90% of the other applicants, according to city documents.
The grant would offset 95% of the financial cost for new firefighter positions for three years. If awarded, firefighters would be hired in fiscal year 2024, and the city would not have to fund the positions until halfway through fiscal year 2027. If the grant is awarded, it would save the city $3.5 million over a three-year period. Midway through fiscal year 2027, the city would assume financial responsibility at $1,300,000 per year thereafter.
Last week, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors authorized county staff to also apply for the SAFER grant.
