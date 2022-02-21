The subject line of a Feb. 17 email read, “Crisis or drill.”
In that email, friar Gabriel Weller, a priest at Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Church, gave a perspective that’s shared by some local Ukrainians.
Not a Slav himself, Weller works at one of many Slavic churches in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“I am not a Slav, but I serve some folks from that continent,” Weller said. “Seems like I remember a similar situation years ago, which seemed to be an exercise.”
In November, satellite imagery revealed a buildup of Russian troops at its border with Ukraine. By Feb. 6, Russia had built up 85% of what it needed to launch an invasion, according to a timeline from Al Jazeera.
Russia’s actions signaled it might be invading the country, but the threats and talks kept coming, without incursion by Russia.
While it looked like the situation could be deescalating, on Friday, President Joe Biden cited new intelligence almost guaranteeing Russia is likely to invade the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the next few days. On Friday, Russia also announced “massive nuclear drills,” according to The Associated Press.
Weller’s email reflects skepticism that some Ukrainians felt about the potential for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Living with the threat of Russian invasion is something Ukrainians are used to, said Alexander Lagoda, a Ukrainian-American who lives in Harrisonburg.
“I lived there for 15 years, so this is not the first time. This is the way it’s been,” Lagoda said.
In early 2014, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea following a wave of pro-Western protests held in Kyiv known as Maidan. Lagoda also cited Russia’s heavy military presence in Transnistria, a region of Moldova that borders Ukraine, as an example of Russia’s incursions into sovereign countries.
Lagoda said that when the invasion of Crimea happened, there was no warning.
“No one [was] talking about it,” Lagoda said. “It wasn’t on the news. It just happened.”
He also said Ukraine was unable to defend itself from its superpower neighbor.
“In 2014, the Ukrainian military, it wasn’t even a military,” Lagoda said. “Right now, Ukrainian military is much different. It is not going to be easy for [Russia] to take Luhansk and cities in the eastern part of Ukraine.”
If Russia invades, it will be a much bloodier conflict this time, Lagoda said.
“There’s going to be a lot of bloodshed [if Russia invades],” Lagoda said. “Right now, there’s too many countries backing Ukraine, financially, strategically and militarily. [Russia President Vladimir Putin] knows that it’s not going to be the same way as Crimea for him.”
In early January, Yura Verko, of Harrisonburg, traveled a village in western Ukraine to visit his immediate family, on the opposite side of the country from Russia’s buildup.
He arrived right around the feast of the Epiphany, the day Christmas is celebrated in Ukraine.
Verko, in his late 20s, grew up here. He said friends were present at the pro-Western Maidan protests the year before the invasion of Crimea.
He and his family and friends talked about the news of Russian military at the Eastern border. It was tense news, but the focus was on family.
“My friends and family, we talk about it, but it wasn’t a big deal,” Verko said. “People are thinking more about like how to make money and how to provide for their families.”
He received emails from the U.S. State Department urging Americans to leave Ukraine.
“The time that we spent in Ukraine, like two weeks ago, maybe it wasn’t as serious as it is right now. Like every day they are saying that something is going to happen,” Verko said.
The Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition hosted a Feb. 4 protest about Russia’s actions and another on Saturday. The group is against U.S. military involvement in foreign wars and makes broad calls for peace.
“We see a buildup for war that reminds us all of previous buildups to war which were bad ideas,” said Bruce Busching is a professor emeritus of sociology at James Madison University. “It’s an outgrowth of previous antiwar movements in the Shenandoah Valley. We are long-term peace advocates.”
According to a Feb. 5 New York Times analysis by Michael Crowley, President Joe Biden has “repeatedly made clear that he has no intention of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine.”
No Ukrainians were present to speak with at the Feb. 4 or Saturday demonstrations.
The Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition will continue to hold peace vigils each Saturday at 11 a.m. The demonstrations begin at the LOVEworks sculpture behind the Smith House and go to the sidewalk along South Liberty Street.
What seems like the brink of crisis to the West has some Ukrainians feeling more jaded.
“There’s a lot of fear, a lot of panic. But it should’ve [already] happened,” Lagoda said. “If [Putin] would [invade] like five years ago, he [could] have [easily] done it. Plus, too many sanctions facing himself and his friends that surround him.”
Lagoda said his friends who live in eastern Ukraine are worried, but they believe Russia won’t target whole cities.
“They are [fearful], but [my friends] say that if the Russians start something, they’re only going to hit strategic locations in Ukraine,” he said.
For Verko’s family in western Ukraine, he isn’t sure what the outcome will be if Russia invades again. The economic situation in the country is already very poor.
“It would definitely hit them hard too, economically or some other way,” Verko said. “It’s maybe just a game for some ‘big people,’ you know?”
