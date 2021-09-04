Shawn Printz works in human resources at both Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and Harrisonburg City Public Schools, returning to the latter in January.
This year, after two years of work, Printz saw his two worlds collide with the creation of the Nurses Aide program that launched this year. It is a partnership between HCPS and VRMC, giving high school students the opportunity to gain the skills needed to begin their nursing career journey.
"We had to renovate rooms and create the content," Printz said of what it took to get the program going.
Now, there is a framed photo of the eight students, all seniors from Harrisonburg High School, in the room where they receive lessons.
Nurse Aide students can be in 11th and 12th grade and travel to VMRC every morning to engage in three hours of learning focused on creating a culture of collaboration and dynamic participation through the integration of multiple disciplines.
The curriculum is taught by a HCPS faculty member with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and includes advanced coursework, practice in a skills lab to prepare students for hands-on learning experience and participation in field placements with VMRC residents, all under the supervision of the HCPS instructor and a VMRC preceptor.
Upon completion of the course, students who meet the requirements set by the Virginia Board of Nursing may elect to take an off-site certification exam. When students pass the exam, they become Certified Nurse Aides and are eligible to work in a variety of health care settings alongside a licensed nurse.
Tricia Cummings, the STEM Medical Terminology and Nurse Aide Instructor for the school division, is helping spearhead the program on the school's side.
She said this is a unique program that is the only one of its kind in Virginia. The students graduate high school ready to go into the work field, possibly with a state certification under their belts.
The program has just completed week three and so far students have learned about hand washing, placing personal protective equipment and other protocols that will be necessary when they begin interacting with the residents in early November.
Students said they are excited to get a head start on their nursing careers and to work with the residents and to help people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.