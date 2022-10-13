The Harrisonburg public utilities worker stuck a long, metal hook into the manhole and popped the cover off. Within seconds, a machine was pumping smoke into the opening.
Like clockwork, houses lining Broadview Drive began billowing smoke Tuesday from vents protruding from the roofs.
“That’s a good sign,” said Mike Higgs, public utilities division superintendent.
The smoke pluming from a nearby yard, however, was not.
Smoke testing is an annual procedure performed by the Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department to check if there are defects in underground wastewater lines. The test uses non-toxic and non-staining gas, according to the city’s website.
The public utilities department tries to test one-tenth of the city’s sewage lines a year, Higgs said.
Higgs oversees a crew of four men for this project. They started work earlier this month and expect it to continue for two or three weeks.
This year, 97,510 feet of sewage lines will be tested, Higgs said. The city has 190 miles of sewer lines.
The crew said smoke testing is the easiest way to test for faulty sewage lines.
If smoke enters the house during these tests, plumbing is defective, Higgs said. The source could either be a cracked pipe or a dry plumbing trap.
Plumbing traps are found in sink and floor drains. The U-shaped pipe collects water, which forms a barrier to trap gas. The trapped gas then escapes out of the vent stack.
If the plumbing system is working properly during a test, smoke should flow out of the vent stack on the roof. If it is not, smoke will leak out from faulty pipes and into the house.
If smoke can seep through, there is a potential for sewer gas to also enter.
At low levels, sewer gas is a nuisance because of the rotten-egg smell. At high levels, however, it poses health concerns, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
Faulty piping can also let rainwater into the sewage system.
Residents pay to treat wastewater by the gallon in their utility bill, which means rainwater can increase that cost if it infiltrates the pipe, Higgs said.
“We’ll see several million gallon spikes during a thunderstorm in the summertime, you know, and it’s something we’re trying to eliminate,” Higgs said.
The crew found about 10 “discrepancies” Monday, Dalton Morris, Harrisonburg public utility worker, said.
The men work from manhole to manhole and can push smoke through each sewer line in 10 to 15 seconds. However, it takes the smoke a bit longer to fully disperse and flow out, Morris said.
The crew said some residents get concerned about the smoke, and many step outside to see what’s going on.
The utilities department sends emails to residents alerting them before smoke testing. If a discrepancy is found on the homeowners’ property, they have 30 days to fix it before the city increases their utility bill by $6 a month or $12 a month if it takes longer than six months to get fixed.
The crew places pin flags on the property near any broken piping to alert homeowners of the issue.
If the defect is on public property, the city takes care of it.
The most common discrepancy is a damaged sewer cleanout cap, Morris said. Lawn mowers often run over and damage caps.
Morris said replacing the cap can be simple, something homeowners can do themselves to save money.
“Anywhere you go, anywhere in the United States, we all fight infiltration,” Higgs said. “Smoke testing is one of our steps or methods to find and try to eliminate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.