Three members of the Sentara RMH Medical Center central sterile team — workers who clean, sterilize and process instruments from the operating room — happily scooped up cookies and cold drinks in the hot midday sun Monday.
“We’re like in the basement so we don’t have any windows down there, so it’s just nice to go outside even if it’s for a little bit,” said Danielle Arnold, who was joined by co-workers Kelsey Constable and Amanda Jones in a staff parking lot in the back of the hospital.
Busy Sentara RMH Medical Center staff, from nurses to sanitation crew to administrators, took a quick trip outside Monday afternoon to pick up snacks, cold drinks and a hearty “thank you” from a statewide hospital advocacy group.
“It’s nice for people to show support. COVID has been a very hard process for health care staff, so I think it’s just nice that people show support of us,” said Jessica Edwards, a registered nurse in the hospital’s catheterization lab.
Staff from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, a trade organization of numerous hospitals and “health delivery systems,” are making outdoor stops at hospitals across the state this week to thank hospital staff for the work they do, according to Julian Walker, the association’s vice president of communications.
The association did an inaugural tour in November, but this is the first time it stopped at Sentara RMH, Walker said.
“It is our pleasure to host a second hospital appreciation tour,” Sean T. Connaughton, association president and CEO, said in a press release. “Hospital staff members did incredible work prior to the pandemic, exceptional work under challenging circumstances throughout the public health emergency and as we emerge from that, they continue to show up and take care of our patients during their hour of need.”
The tour features a giant billboard truck, with three sides of LED panels playing videos of celebrities thanking Virginia hospital staff. Staff from the health care association distributed goody bags, treats and cold sodas to the hospital staff, who said they were excited about getting a quick break and some midday sunshine.
“A lot of times we feel like we don’t get appreciated, so it is nice when they say ‘thank you,’” said Anne Snow, another registered nurse in the “cath lab.” “They don’t have to bring us anything but just to say ‘thank you.’”
Sentara RMH was the association’s third stop Monday, after visiting Fauquier Health and UVA Culpeper Medical Center, according to Walker. The tour, which continues through Friday, will make outdoor stops at 14 hospitals in total.
The association, which promotes policies that make Virginia’s health care more accessible and sustainable, designed the event to thank both health care workers and support staff, and shine a light on the issue of workplace violence in hospitals, according to Walker.
“The hospital community appreciates so much the support from the VHHA for the staff to be recognized statewide,” said Doug Moyer, Sentara RMH president, at the event. “They support us on a lot of our quality initiatives, as a state hospital community works together and collaborates through VHHA they’re a group that gets all of us to come together on patient safety to patient experience to quality outcomes.”
According to an April 1 press release from the VHHA, incidences of workplace violence, which can include threats and physical harm to health care staff from patients or their families, are common in hospitals. To help reduce incidences of harm to workers, the association created workplace violence prevention materials for hospitals.
“While it is understandable that hospitalized patients and their families may feel especially vulnerable when they or a loved one are receiving medical care, it is never appropriate to lash out verbally or physically at hospital staff and healthcare professionals,” Connaughton said in the release.
The association is using this tour to remind the public to treat all health workers with decency and respect.
“I think that’s in any profession it’s just nice for people to thank you for what you do,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.