The approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is a game changer, said Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. Giving families the opportunity to have their young children vaccinated, and especially right before the holidays, adds another level of protection that hasn’t been possible until now.
In partnership with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Department and the Virginia Department of Health, RCPS began offering vaccination clinics at schools on Monday. By Nov. 19, the VDH will have offered a clinic at every county elementary school and middle school. Three weeks later, the VDH will return to administer students’ second dose. Any student who wants to participate will be fully vaccinated on Christmas Eve.
Scheikl said participation has varied from school to school, with the highest level of participation being 25% and the lowest being 10%, so far. Students might also be getting shots from their pediatrician or a community clinic. When the vaccine became available for children ages 12 to 15, all told there was a participation rate of 38%. Scheikl said he feels confident the numbers will be similar for younger students.
“Politics come into to it, and it varies between community and community,” Scheikl said. “But we feel it is very important to offer these clinics so families can make that choice and have the convenience of getting it at school.”
At the clinics, students register in one area after submitting a written form of consent from a parent. Parents have the option of being present with their child if they want. They then go into the gym where the shot is administered and then to a third location for the 15-minute observation period.
By adding this layer of protection, along with surveillance testing thanks to the ViSSTA program, as well as continued improvements in building ventilation, it changes the conversation for if and when the mask mandate for schools is lifted.
Scheikl said he anticipates the school mask mandate to be lifted in January or February barring a spike in COVID-19 cases due to holiday travel and gathering.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools also began offering vaccine clinics to elementary and middle school students last week. There will be a clinic at every elementary school and middle school in the coming weeks, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
So far, about 75 students from schools that have hosted the clinics have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Richards was at Bluestone Elementary School on Thursday morning and said the “turnout was great.”
The VDH has tried to make the process less scary for the young children, with stuffed animals on the desks of the health care professionals administering the shot, as well as giving each student a lollipop and a book, thanks to the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“These kids were so brave with their stoic little faces, some with big smiles,” Richards said. “I think parents who were glad to have them vaccinated got them psyched up.”
