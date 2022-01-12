Prior to the holiday break from school, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools hosted vaccine clinics for the divisions’ youngest students.
The clinics were held at the schools but run through the Virginia Department of Health following the emergency approval of use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11. The vaccine had previously become available to 12- to 15-year-olds and 16- to 18-year-olds.
Despite the vaccine now being available for a few months, few in the city or the county have taken advantage of it, especially for the youngest demographic. However, Harrisonburg leads in the number of children who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Harrisonburg among the 5- to 11-year-old demographic, 39.9%, or 1,341 kids, has received at least one dose, according to VDH. In Rockingham County that number is 22.3%, or 1,549 kids.
The number of vaccines given to the 12- to 15-year-old group begins to climb, especially in Harrisonburg, and continues to climb for the 16- to 18-year-old group.
In Harrisonburg, 72.9% of people ages 12-15 have received at least one vaccine dose, according to VDH. That is 1,309 people with at least one dose.
In Rockingham County, 42.8% of people ages 12-15 have received at least one vaccine dose, or 1,781 people, according to VDH
Among 16- to 18-year-olds in Harrisonburg, 83.6% have received at least one vaccine dose, or 714 people with at least one dose, according to VDH.
In Rockingham County 47.1% of people ages 16 or 17 have received at least one vaccine dose, or 1,014 people with at least one dose.
COVID-19 cases across the state and the country continue to surge as the highly contagious omicron variant rages.
As of early evening, Harrisonburg had reported 96 new cases on Tuesday. Rockingham County was reporting 149, according to VDH. Across the state there were 16,681 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.