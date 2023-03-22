BRIDGEWATER — In an effort to improve life for Valley residents, area leaders crossed political divides Tuesday to kick off campaigns to address gaps in childcare and transportation.
At Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, more than 500 people launched Valley Interfaith Action, a volunteer-led, nonpartisan organization. Local and state officials and corporate leaders pledged they would begin work to address transparencies in childcare and transportation in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Along with leaders from religious institutions, daycare centers, immigrant and neighborhood associations, local elected and corporate leaders committed to work with Valley Interfaith Action to bring door-to-door demand response transit to the county, and to create 250 new, quality Pre-K sports and increase wages for early education teachers to $50,000 per year in Harrisonburg.
They also committed to working with Valley Interfaith Action to try to secure $10 million so that all three and four year olds from families making less than $55,000 per year could have access to quality childcare.
"A demographer in Texas told us that of anywhere in the United States, there were no two adjacent jurisdictions that had as divergent presidential election results than Harrisonburg and Rockingham County," said the Rev. Adam Blagg, of Otterbein United Methodist Church. "We're building an organization that brings together ordinary people across city-county, political, race and faith divides so we can engage corporate and elected power players in the Valley around our priorities."
Childcare
Sandra Richie, a teacher at Spotswood Elementary and a parent of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, gave testimony that it took her a year-and-a-half to find childcare for her child.
She realized that she wasn't the only one — in fact, far from it — going through the same struggle.
Helen Momoh, from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, said that through conversations from parents, grandparents, childcare workers and area employers struggling to retain and hire workers, members of Valley Interfaith Action heard how the lack of affordable, quality childcare hurts families and holds the economy back.
Momoh said currently, only half of 4 years olds in the city and the county have access to a quality pre-K program, and only half of three and four year olds
