It's no secret that the rates of RSV in kids has been on the rise this year across the country. But what would a trifecta of RSV, flu and COVID-19 look like? Could it cause a super storm of seasonal illness?
Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses, said Jordi Shelton, communications specialist for the Virginia Department of Health.
It is possible to be infected with the virus that causes the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
"Symptoms of flu, RSV and COVID-19 can be similar, so it is important to consult your health care provider if you or your child experiences symptoms consistent with any of these illnesses," Shelton said. "Testing is an important factor in preventing the spread of these viruses; as is regular hand washing, staying home when sick, and wearing a mask as you are able."
The extent of both the flu and RSV in the Valley is hard to gauge as they are not reportable diseases to the VDH.
As a result, individual case investigations are not performed for influenza or RSV. When it comes to influenza and RSV, VDH primarily focuses on outbreaks rather than individual case investigations, Shelton said.
"RSV activity continues to increase nationally, but varies regionally," Shelton said. "Emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have quadrupled and have been rapidly increasing in Virginia’s syndromic surveillance system since early September."
What is RSV?
RSV is common and usually causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people but can be dangerous for young infants or those who are immunocompromised, Shelton said.
Virtually all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old. Most of the time RSV will cause a mild, cold-like illness, but it can also cause severe illness such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.
"One to two out of every 100 children younger than 6 months of age with RSV infection may need to be hospitalized," Shelton said. "Those who are hospitalized may require oxygen, IV fluids if they aren’t eating and drinking, and/or mechanical ventilation. Most improve with this type of supportive care and are discharged in a few days."
RSV activity nationally has been higher this year compared to previous years. While RSV cases vary from region to region, Virginia has seen emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV quadruple this fall.
For more information about RSV in the Valley go to vdh.virginia.gov/clinicians/2022/10/21/respiratory-illness-update/.
