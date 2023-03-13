Valley Playhouse returns to the Court Square Theater stage this spring with “The Foreigner,” March 23-April 2.
Directed by Stephen Winegard, Larry Shue’s play is a comedy classic. Set in a fishing lodge in rural Georgia, British demolitions expert “Froggy” passes off his pathologically shy friend Charlie as a non-English-speaking visitor from an exotic foreign country. Two villains, a sinister minister and his backwoods sidekick, freely discuss their dastardly plans and other damaging revelations in front of Charlie — thinking he doesn’t understand a word they’re saying. Charlie shares the inside story with Froggy and things go uproariously awry for the “bad guys,” leading to a wildly funny victory by our heroes.
“The Foreigner” features Buddy Garrison as Charlie Baker and Scott Lunsford as Froggy LeSuer; joined by Terry Southerington, Jenny Howard, Laura Pyle, Sam Kauffman and Michael Lafferty. Gail Arthur and Claire Wayman are co-producers. Performances are Thursday-Saturday, March 23-25 and March 30-April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; with matinee showings on Sundays, March 26 and April 2 at 3 p.m.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Advance adult tickets are $15 ($17 at door); advance senior/student tickets are $13 ($15 at door). March 30 is “Pay What You Will” night, with at-door cash sales only. Tickets are available atcourtsquaretheater.orgor by calling the boxoffice at 540.433.9189.
