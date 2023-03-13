Valley Program for Aging Services will launch “No Senior Eats Alone”, a campaign to fight senior isolation, during its 21st annual celebration of March for Meals.
The celebration will include special events and encourage everyone in the community to share a meal with an older adult.
March for Meals is a month-long recognition of Meal on Wheels and the vulnerable seniors who rely on the vital service to remain independent at home. The program not only improves senior nutrition, but also provides much-needed human contact for homebound older adults.This past year VPAS delivered over 55,000 meals in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Homebound older adults are not the only seniors who are fighting social isolation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,nearly a quarter of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially-isolated, putting them at risk for malnutrition, dementia, and other serious medical conditions. “No Senior Eats Alone” is a call-to-action for all community members to improve the health and quality of life of our elderly population.
VPAS encourages the public to participate in the following events:
Cask for a Cause–On St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Brothers Craft Brewing will host Cask for a Cause. Attendees will enjoy a custom brew to benefit VPAS Meals on Wheels program. A raffle with over $700 worth of gift cards and other specialty items will be held to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels program during the event. Music will be provided by Dwight Martin and WoodFiredco will offer wood fired pizza options.For more information, visit https://www.vpas.info/News.
Community Champions Day–On March 22, local leaders will volunteer their time to deliver hot meals to homebound older adults and learn how Meals on Wheels delivers critical nutrition and human connection to a rapidly aging population.
VPAS Cafes–Adults 60 years and older are invited to visit our Cafes and join us for lunch and other fun activities for our own take on “No Senior Eats Alone” event. These special Café days will be held in Timberville, March 15, Harrisonburg, March 20, Grottoes, March 22, Bridgewateron March 23, and Elkton, March 27. For more informationvisit https://vpas.info/vpas-cafesor to pre-register call 540-615-5341.
