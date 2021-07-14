Area residents and businesses are reporting problems with receiving their mail, seeing delays in receiving bills and other important documents.
“I think it’s a significant issue,” said Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater.
Runion said he has heard from several dozen constituents about delays in receiving their mail since January.
Some instances include residents getting Virginia Employment Commission hearing notices after the hearing date has passed, he said. Others have said there are delays in getting Department of Motor Vehicles mail, such as registration tags, and getting bills late.
“I know we’re not having the performance that we should and is expected,” Runion said.
He said he hasn’t noticed one particular set of the population, such as rural or older residents, having more difficulties receiving mail in a timely manner more than others.
The Daily News-Record also spoke with area residents experiencing mail delays, but they declined to go on the record.
The delays are not just impacting residents, but also businesses, according to Runion.
“I’ve had business owners comment on the difficulty of collecting mail and paying bills,” he said.
A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service declined an interview, but provided a statement.
The statement said the USPS realizes “consistency is paramount” to customers and the Postal Service has taken steps to address disruptions to service caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have expanded mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible,” the statement said. “We use additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries. We remain fully committed to identify and reviewing all processes in our operations to ensure mail is moving expeditiously.”
The statement thanked customers for their patience and employees for their hard work.
Runion said he also thinks rank-and-file USPS workers are doing their best.
“It seems to me our local postal workers are working really hard,” he said.
Some of the contributing factors leading to the delays may be outside of USPS control, but it is the role of USPS leadership to try and keep service levels as high as possible, according to Runion.
