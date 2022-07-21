Jordan Fuller spent her day on Tuesday getting her new fourth-grade classroom set up at Lacey Spring Elementary School. Or at least, Fuller began the process. Her predecessor had left a lot of supplies, and she needed to figure out what she wanted to use and what she would store or give away.
Fuller is beginning her first year teaching with Rockingham County Public Schools after teaching for four years in Chesterfield County Public Schools.
“I had heard nothing but great things,” Fuller said of RCPS. When her boyfriend got a job with Perdue and Fuller knew she would be moving to the area, she applied for a job with RCPS and attended the Shenandoah Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair because she had heard such good things about the division.
After getting and accepting the job offer, Fuller was able to use a day off from her job in Chesterfield to sit in on a fourth-grade class at Lacey Spring.
“Everyone has been super welcoming so far,” she said.
Fuller is just one of hundreds of new teachers who will be starting this fall with Rockingham County Public Schools or Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
But the national trend of school divisions struggling to fill open instructional positions has not skipped RCPS and HCPS. With a little over a month to go until the 2022-23 school year starts, area school divisions are hustling to fill lingering slots.
Rockingham County isn’t suffering as much as Michele Judd, chief human resources officer for the school division, has been hearing but it is facing its own challenges this year.
RCPS still has about 10 school counseling positions to fill ahead of the 2022-23 school year, about half of which are part-time positions, Judd said.
The state Board of Education has asked school divisions to lower their ratio of students to counselors, which has prompted the need to hire more.
In addition, there are still about 35 instructional positions that have yet to be approved by the School Board. However, all but 10 offers have been accepted and are awaiting board approval.
Judd said RCPS has been working with area colleges and universities to see if there are any future teachers who are finishing course work that the division could recruit. It has also listed the open positions on more job sites than in the past.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is having a slightly harder time than RCPS with only a month to go until the start of school. According to Jeremy Weaver, who stepped into the role of director of human resources this month after serving as the director of elementary education, HCPS has about 50 positions still to fill. However, that number can change by the hour as offers are accepted.
“I’ve gotten three emails just this morning,” Weaver said Wednesday about the ongoing hiring process.
Still, the number is higher than division officials would like to see. Plan A is having all the needed positions filled before students return to the classroom on Aug. 23. But if Plan A can’t be fulfilled in its entirety, principals are being asked to come up with a plan for filling the absolute necessary holes, such as classroom teachers and special education positions.
“We may already have someone on staff in a noncritical role that we can move into that position temporarily,” Weaver said. “Always with an eye on who can do the best for our students.”
To view the open RCPS positions go to rcps.net/en-US/vacancies-applications-0878c48e. To view the open HCPS positions go to harrisonburg.k12.va.us/District/Department/100-Careers.
