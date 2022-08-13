The Central Shenandoah Health District on Friday opened an online form for those interested in the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS.
The health district said in a press release it will begin to vaccinate individuals who may be at higher risk of monkeypox exposure. The survey, found on the Virginia Department of Health website, is to gauge community interest in the vaccine and to determine who might be at higher risk.
A limited supply of vaccines is being offered in Virginia to people with certain risk factors that increase their likelihood of becoming exposed to monkeypox. Vaccination is not guaranteed by filling out the interest form, according to the CSHD.
Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus that can result in a rash or lesions and is spread through close person-to-person contact. Anyone can get and spread monkeypox. At present, the highest risk activity is having sex with multiple or anonymous partners, according to the CSHD.
“At this time, widespread vaccination is not recommended or necessary for most people in our health district,” Dr. Elaine Perry, the CSHD’s interim director, said in a statement. “Our staff will contact individuals who filled out the interest form and are at high risk to further determine eligibility. Completing the interest form is not a guarantee that a vaccine will be available.”
According to the CSHD, vaccination is recommended for gay or bisexual men, transgender women, or nonbinary persons who have had sex with men and have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners within the past two weeks.
Vaccination is also recommended for sex workers, staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs or individuals who attend sex-on-premises venues within the past two weeks.
According to the survey, individuals will be notified via text message and email when an appointment is available.
There were nine total cases of monkeypox in Virginia’s northwestern region as of Friday, according to VDH. Some localities in the northwestern district include Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Winchester, Staunton, Waynesboro, Buena Vista, Lexington, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Rappahannock County.
