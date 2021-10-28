A Virginia Department of Transportation contractor that did maintenance on Interstate 81 and other Virginia roadways abruptly ceased operations last week, leaving employees and the commonwealth in a state of confusion, according to VDOT and a former employee of the contractor.
Employees of DBi Services fixed signs and cleared debris and roadkill from the interstate, took care of rest stops and more along I-81 on a contract with VDOT.
But on Oct. 22, the company sent out an email to its employees notifying that the company would be laying them off, according to a former employee in the Shenandoah Valley. The person requested anonymity for fear of impacting their future employment prospects.
DBi did not give an advanced notice to VDOT either, which had to reach out to the company on Oct. 22 for confirmation it would cease maintenance on I-81 and more roadways across the state, according to an email from Marshall Herman, assistant director of communications for VDOT.
DBi sent an official response to VDOT confirming the cessation of its roadway services after 8 p.m. Wednesday, according Herman.
"Contingency plans are currently underway to sustain roadway services and operations throughout the Commonwealth," Herman said. "VDOT will ensure there will be no lapse in these services as the agency has reallocated statewide forces to cover these needs immediately. The agency is also working to bring in other contractors to ensure all services are in place."
She said isolated incidents could come up for travelers, such delays, and VDOT has asked the public for patience as it deals with the "unfolding situation."
"VDOT has taken steps to protect its assets and maintain continuity of services for the traveling public," she said in the email. "Additionally, VDOT is taking all necessary actions to protect the Commonwealth’s contractual interests."
If travelers have concerns related to service interruptions, they are asked to call 800-367-7623 (800-FOR-ROAD) or visit My.VDOT.Virginia.Gov, according to Herman.
DBi Services didn't just contract to take care of I-81 and other roadways in Virginia, but employed over 2,000 people to take care of 40,000 miles of roads, 50,000 miles of railway, 2,000 miles of gas pipelines and 4,000 bridges across 45 states, according to the company's website.
A corporate representative for DBi could not be reached by phone Thursday, but a voice recording did say the company was winding down its business, potentially to a full closure, as a result of "operating and financial challenges and sudden and unexpected setbacks, particularly the decision of our primary lender to discontinue all funding."
"DBi services determined that a wind down of substantially all of our business is necessary at this time," the message said, before telling vendors where to submit invoices and employees where to contact with questions.
A statement released Monday on the company's website said other factors leading to the company's sudden retraction were supply chain issues, higher material costs and the labor shortage.
"The company explored every viable alternative to avoid this outcome, working together with its outside advisors, investors, lenders and sureties to try to identify a resolution to address the issues at hand and enable the company to move forward," the statement read. "The company’s Digital Traffic Systems, Inc. subsidiary, which has not experienced the same challenges, is continuing to operate and serve customers."
