Virginia Department of Transportation will delay some roadwork for the Labor Day holiday and review expected travel trends, to help people plan ahead and stay safe.
To make the most of the Labor Day weekend and remaining summer travel days, VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Sep. 1, until noon on Tuesday, Sep. 5, according to a VDOT news release.
Lane closures will be lifted in most locations however, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time, said the VDOT news release.
VDOT advises checking VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts, according to the VDOT news release.
VDOT also offers several resources to help plan for travel ahead of the holiday.
Travel Trends
VDOT's online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Labor Day holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest, said the VDOT news release.
Based on the historical traffic data, heavier congestion is expected throughout the state on Friday and Saturday, according to the press release. The Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg area are likely to experience heavy congestion on the interstates from the morning through evening on Friday and Saturday, I-95 northbound is expected to be heavily congested between Richmond and Fredericksburg throughout the day on Monday. There is also heavy congestion expected on I-64 in the Hampton Roads area throughout the holiday period.
Planning Ahead
VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and more. Use 511’s, speak ahead, option to alert you to incidents along your route, said the press release. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.
Staying Safe
VDOT, in the press release, reviews that travelers can take measures to keep themselves and others safe. Including:
• Having a designated driver.
• Not driving distracted and to speak up if someone else is.
• Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured.
• Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.
• Use your signals for lane changes and turns.
• Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children, elderly persons or pets in parked cars for any amount of time.
Beginning July 1, Virginia’s Move Over law requires drivers to now move over or slow down when a vehicle is stopped on the side of the road, according to the press release. This includes all vehicles on the side of the road with flashing lights, flares or warning signs.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
