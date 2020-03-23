0323_DNR_Bridge Damage_1
Emergency crews examine damage to the East Market Street bridge over I-81 northbound after it was struck by an oversized tractor trailer Monday morning.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in an email Monday that both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg have reopened after VDOT inspectors assessed damage to the U.S. 33 overpass.

According to VDOT, a tractor trailer struck the underside of the westbound 33 overpass at Exit 247 around 10:30 a.m.

