The Virginia Department of Transportation said in an email Monday that both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg have reopened after VDOT inspectors assessed damage to the U.S. 33 overpass.
According to VDOT, a tractor trailer struck the underside of the westbound 33 overpass at Exit 247 around 10:30 a.m.
