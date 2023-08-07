VDOT is scheduled to make repairs to Shenandoah Valley railroad crossings. There is also a new project on I-81 and a temporary bridge on Route 259.
Repairs to Shenandoah Valley Railroad Crossings
Repairs to Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossings require traffic restrictions at two locations in Augusta County.
Route 256, Weyers Cave Road, will be closed to through traffic from Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. through Aug. 14 at 5 p.m., per the VDOT news release.
The closure is in the Weyers Cave area between Route 276/750, Keezletown Road and Route 2003, Wayside Drive, according to the news release.
The crossing is approximately one mile east of the I-81, exit 235 interchange, per the news release.
Local traffic will be able to access homes and businesses on either side of the crossing. Through traffic will need to use the following detour, according to the press release.
Drivers entering from the west, including I-81, will need to go south on Route 11, Lee Highway, and then north on Route 750, Keezletown Road, to the end of the detour.
Drivers entering from the east, including the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, will need to go south on Route 750, Keezletown Road, and then head north on Route 11, Lee Highway to the end of the detour.
New I-81 Project
On Interstate 81 at Exit 240, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight paving operations. This includes on or off ramp single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. From Aug. 7 through Aug. 10, according to VDOT news release.
Temporary Bridge
Route 259, West Lee Street, Broadway traffic will use a temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42, Main Street, and Route 1411, Shenandoah Avenue. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023, according to VDOT news release.
The project is four to five months ahead of schedule, according to Broadway's town council meeting.
Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org.
