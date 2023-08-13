ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — New roadwork is scheduled for Interstate 81 to take place in August. There will also be continued roadwork on I-81, primary roads and secondary roads throughout Rockingham County.
New Roadwork
Interstate 81, exit 242 to 249, northbound and southbound will have overnight single lane closures for rock and soil testing. This will occur from Aug. 20 – 30, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control, per the news release.
Interstate 81, exit 243 to 246, northbound and southbound, will have right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Aug. 14 – 18 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., each day, according to the news release.
Continued Roadwork
Roadwork scheduled in Rockingham County is set to continue this week.
Interstate 81, mile marker 240 to 250, northbound, there will be alternating lane closures due to paving. This will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Sep. 7, per the news release.
Interstate 81, mile marker 240 to 257, both northbound and southbound, there will be overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. through the night of Nov. 3, according to the news release.
Temporary on-ramp closures are possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of Dec. 28. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.
Various primary roads will be impacted for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, per the news release.
Various primary roads will be impacted for mowing. Motorists will be controlled through mobile traffic controls, according to the press release.
Route 33, East Market Street, both eastbound and westbound, there will be single lane closures between Vine Street / Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. There will be travel-lane shifts and a work zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement. This will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September, according to VDOT.
Route 259, West Lee Street, Broadway, there will be traffic restrictions to complete the bridge replacement. Traffic will need to temporarily use the Linville Creek bridge between Route 42, Main Street, and Route 1411, Shenandoah Avenue. The work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. The project is estimated to be done in November, according to the press release.
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, there will be flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33, Spotswood Trail and Route 682, Friedens Church Road, for paving operations, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of Sept. 7.
Route 682, Friedens Church Road, between Route 995, Koiner Ford Road, and Route 680 / Oak Ridge Road, will have shoulder closures for roadway improvements. A flagger will control the traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22, according to VDOT.
Route 720, Smithland Road / Old Furnace Road, will be closed between Route 718, Old Furnace Road, and Route F-238, Buffalo Drive, for replacement of Route 720 bridge. The project is slated to be done this fall. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
Route 752, also known as Beaver Creek Road, will be closed to through traffic between Route 613, Spring Creek Road, and Route 745, Martin Miller Road, for replacement of Spring Creek bridge. This will occur until September 28. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
