The Virginia Department of Transportation has planned roadwork arranged for Interstate 81, Route 33, Route 256, Route 259, Route 682, Route 991, Route 720/718 and Route 635 for Sep. 18 through Sep. 22, according to a VDOT press release.
At I-81, mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays and slow-roll operations. There will be temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.
At I-81, mile marker 251 to 264, northbound and southbound there will be shoulder closures for cleaning drainage structures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Route 33, Rawley Pike there will be a pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between West Virginia state line and a half-mile east of Switzer Lake Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
On Route 33, East Market Street, in Harrisonburg, there will be 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures will occur as needed. Work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.
Route 256, 3rd Street, in Grottoes will have flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 340, Augusta Avenue, for paving operations, on nights Sept. 18 through Oct. 6.
Route 259, West Lee Street, in Broadway, traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42, Main Street, and Route 1411, Shenandoah Avenue. The work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in Nov.
Route 682, Friedens Church Road, between Route 995, Koiner Ford Road, and Route 680 / Oak Ridge Road, will have shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22.
Route 991, Jacob Burner Drive, will have flagged traffic control between Route 996, McGaheysville Road, and Route 641, Cave Hill Road, for pole installation, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sep. 30.
Route 720/718, Smithland Road / Old Furnace Road, will be closed between Route 718, Old Furnace Road, and Route F-238, Buffalo Drive, for replacement of Route 720 bridge. The estimated completion date is fall 2023. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
Route 635, River Road, there will be flagger traffic control between Business Route 33, Old Spotswood Trail, and Route 602, East Point Road, for pavement resurfacing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sep. 17 through Oct. 6.
Various primary roads will be impacted for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Various primary roads will be impacted for mowing. Motorists will be controlled through mobile traffic controls, according to the press release.
All VDOT work information is provided by VDOT's press release.
(1) comment
Uh, your “headline” needs an edit to I-81
