VDOT has planned roadwork for Interstate 81, primary roads and secondary roads across Rockingham County for the first full week of Sep, according to a VDOT press release.
Interstate 81
I-81 will conduct new work to exit 253 to 264, northbound and southbound. There will be alternating shoulder closures for cleaning of drainage structures, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.
I-81, mile marker 240 to 250, northbound, there will be overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the night until Sep. 7.
I-81, mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the night until Nov. 3. Expect delays and slow-roll operations. There will be temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 28. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.
Primary Roads
New work will be done to Route 33, Rawley Pike. There will be a pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between West Virginia state line and a half-mile east of Switzer Lake Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sep. 6 through Sep. 22.
Route 33, East Market Street, in Harrisonburg, there will be 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures will occur as needed. Work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.
Route 259, West Lee Street in Broadway, traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42, Main Street and Route 1411, Shenandoah Avenue. The work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, there will be flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33, Spotswood Trail, and Route 682, Friedens Church Road for paving operations, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.
Various primary roads will be impacted for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, per the news release.
Various primary roads will be impacted for mowing. Motorists will be controlled through mobile traffic controls, according to the press release.
Secondary Roads
Route 682, Friedens Church Road, between Route 995, Koiner Ford Road, and Route 680 / Oak Ridge Road, will have shoulder closures for roadway improvements. A flagger will control the traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22.
Route 720/718, Smithland Road / Old Furnace Road, will be closed between Route 718, Old Furnace Road, and Route F-238, Buffalo Drive, for replacement of Route 720 bridge. The estimated completion date is fall 2023. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
Route 752, also known as Beaver Creek Road, will be closed to through traffic between Route 613, Spring Creek Road, and Route 745, Martin Miller Road, for replacement of Spring Creek bridge. This will occur until Sep. 28. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
Route 991, Jacob Burner Drive, will have flagged traffic control between Route 996, McGaheysville Road, and Route 641, Cave Hill Road, for pole installation, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sep. 30.
All VDOT work information is provided by VDOT's press release.
