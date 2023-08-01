VDOT has several new projects set for road improvements in Rockingham County. The work ranges from bridge removal, washing, maintenance, pipe replacement, roadwork, paving operations and interstate shoulder repair.
Route 11
The new bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, on Route 11, Old Valley Pike, in Shenandoah County opened to traffic on July 29, according to a VDOT news release. The old bridge dates back to 1933 and has reached the end of its service life. The new Route 11 bridge is about 38 feet wide, which is 14 feet wider than the old structure. The additional width will accommodate two 11-foot travel lanes, an 11-foot shoulder on the west side of the bridge, and a five-foot shoulder on the east side.
In January 2022, VDOT awarded a $4.6 million construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, Va. Contractors for VDOT have been working since early 2022 to replace the older bridge, said the news release.
The newly constructed bridge is located between Route 720, Wissler Road, and the Mount Jackson southern town limits, per the news release.
“A traffic lane-shift will allow Route 11 traffic to transition to the new bridge, which was constructed just east of the existing truss bridge,” stated the VDOT news release.
After Route 11 motorists begin using the new bridge, contractors will start removing the old bridge. Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control will be in the area. The work-zone speed limit is 45 miles an hour, per the news release.
The project has a contract completion date of August 25, 2023. The traffic-shift schedule is subject to change.
Route 619
Portions of Route 619, Wampler Road, in Rockingham County will be closed for pipe replacement from Jul. 31 through Aug. 4, according to VDOT news release.
Route 619, Wampler Road, closure will extend from Route 798, Hillyard Drive to Route 801, Holsinger Road, near Broadway in Rockingham County, according to the news release.
Three pipes that are used for drainage will be replaced.
There will be a detour, motorists headed northbound, will take Route 619 to Route 798, then take Route 1419, Winsinger Drive, to Route 259, Mayland Road, to Route 801. Motorists headed southbound will take Route 619, Wampler Road, to Route 801, Holsinger Road, then take route 259, Timber Way / Mayland Road, to Route 619, Wampler Road, per the news release.
All work is weather permitting, according to the news release.
Other VDOT projects
There are various new and updated projects VDOT has scheduled for Rockingham County, according to a VDOT news release.
Route 33, Spotswood Trail / Rawley Pike, will have single lane closures, for bridge washing, at various locations between Greene County line and West Virginia line on Jul. 31 through Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to VDOT news release.
There will be updates to Route 33, East Market Street in Harrisonburg, eastbound and westbound. This includes single lane closures and lane shifts between Vine Street / Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. This will occur through Sep. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement, according to the news press.
Route 42, Warm Springs Pike / John Wayland Highway / Harpine Highway, single lane closures are scheduled for bridge washing at various locations between Augusta County line and Shenandoah County line, Jul. 31 to August 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 253, Port Republic Road, there will be single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340, East Side Highway, and Harrisonburg eastern city limits, Jul. 31 to Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 259, Mayland Road / Brocks Gap Road, single lane closures, for bridge washing, at various locations between I-81 interchange and West Virginia line, on Jul. 31 to Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, there will be flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations. Between Route 33, Spotswood Trail, and Route 682, Friedens Church Road through Sep. 7 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Route 602, East Point Road, from Jul. 31 through Aug. 3, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. there will be flagger traffic control near Page County line for maintenance to the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River.
There will also be various roads that have single lane closures for bridge washing including Route 613, Route 636, Route 704, Route 720 and Route 820. On July 31 to August 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the news release.
Interstate 81. At mile marker 237 to 245, northbound and southbound, the right shoulder will have closures, for shoulder repairs, from Jul. 31 to Aug. 11, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org. For other assistance, call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads, per VDOT’s press release.
