A local nonprofit that aims to provide low-income workers with vehicle assistance has resumed its services.
Way to Go, Inc., has announced that it is accepting referrals for services, and has hired two new employees.
Based in Harrisonburg, Way to Go's mission is to provide transportation access to low-income people in the area. Transportation is provided through donated cars, Uber or taxi cards, assistance with the cost of automobile repairs, help with DMV fees or other services.
The new employees are Magali Salgado, client services coordinator, and Kailey Dean, public relations and fundraising coordinator. Salgado will serve as the facilitator between referring agencies, clients receiving vehicle assistance and community partners, Way to Go representatives said. Salgado earned a bachelor's degree in social work from Liberty University.
"Magali brings such a passion and a determination to help individuals and families with their transportation needs," Way to Go board vice chair Sherry Cline said.
Dean will serve as the "face" of Way to Go, officials said, and is the primary contact for all public relations. She will be responsible for developing all funding sources for Way to Go. She earned her bachelor's degree in political science from Miami University in Ohio.
"Kailey brings lots of energy and is very excited to reach out into the community and share Way to Go, Inc’s mission," Cline said.
