Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Sal Romero announced Thursday he is not seeking reelection to City Council when his term expires in December.
"This decision has not been easy, as I have reflected on how best to balance my responsibilities to my city, my family, my work with Harrisonburg City Schools and my professional goals," Romero said in a statement.
When reached Thursday, Romero, 44, said supporting his family was the most important factor in his reason to not run for reelection, as well as his position in Harrisonburg City Public School’s as the division’s director of equity and community engagement.
“Family is certainly at the top of this list, and I realize that I have to make some changes to be more present as we continue to raise our children and provide them with the family experience that is so fundamental to my wife and I and to our culture,” Romero said in a statement.
Romero, a Democrat, was first elected to City Council in 2018, and began serving on council in 2019. He is the first Hispanic city council member in Harrisonburg’s history, which he said is “one of the most honored experiences of my life.”
“[H]aving the opportunity to work with and learn from my fellow councilmen and women, as well as other amazing leaders in our city, has allowed me to gain knowledge, more awareness of how diversity makes us stronger, and an understanding of how leaders must work collaboratively toward the greater good as we seek to make decisions during a critical time in our city's growth,” Romero said in a statement.
During his time on City Council, Romero said he is most proud of the city’s efforts in pursuing and building the new Rocktown High School, establishing a permanently funded program for interpretation services at city government meetings, and the language access plan, which reviews existing support services for limited English proficient residents accessing city services, and proposing new policies and procedures.
Collaboration with the city’s human resources department to implement programs and strategies investing in diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and belonging for the City’s workforce, and moving forward with allotting the city’s American Rescue Plan Act monies to acquire land for a future, year-round low-barrier homeless shelter, were other highlights of Romero’s term on City Council, he said.
“In conclusion, I want to thank everyone who showed their support for my candidacy and elected me,” Romero said in a statement. “You gave me the opportunity to open a door for representation from the Latinx community and that door is open now to invite more of you to serve.”
Romero said he hopes future City Council members continue to work on the city’s challenges, including affordable and accessible housing, as well as listening to the community’s voices and being a champion to those that may not usually get their opinions heard.
“My hope is that the next person … is able to continue with the work that is so critical to Harrisonburg,” Romero said.
Romero said Thursday that as of right now, he is not considering running for another political office.
City Council Candidates
At least five Harrisonburg residents have announced their intention to run in this year’s City Council election.
Democratic incumbent, and former Mayor Chris Jones is seeking another four-year term to the city’s governing body.
Paloma Saucedo, Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, all Democrats, and independent candidate Marshall Orenic, are also vying for a seat on the five-member City Council.
Saucedo, 41, operates a child-care center and ran for City Council as an independent in 2018. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, she said she is running for City Council again because she believes she can bring a unique voice to council that would help decision-making to positively impact the city’s residents.
Robinson, 52, is the president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP, director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project and a community activist. Robinson previously told the Daily News-Record that if elected, she would bring forth an ability to engage with city residents through her involvement with community groups, and be able to understand what residents really need.
Orenic, 44, an insurance salesman, told the Daily News-Record he is running for City Council because he believes city officials could do “a little bit better of a job planning for the future of Harrisonburg.”
On his website, Fleming, chair of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said he is running “to help build on our city’s successes, turn our challenges into opportunities and grow an inclusive and sustainable future.”
A City Council caucus is scheduled for June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee and the Rockingham County Democratic Committee building, 850 W. Market St. in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg City Council members are elected at-large.
The terms for Mayor Deanna Reed, as well as councilmembers Laura Dent and George Hirschmann, expire in 2024.
About Romero
According to his biography on the city’s website, Romero was born in El Dormido, Guanajuato, Mexico and lives in the city with his wife, Maria Cardoso, and their children, Jaqueline and Daniel.
Romero earned an associate of science degree from Blue Ridge Community College, a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and a master’s of science education from Shenandoah University in Winchester.
He also has pursued a job as a realtor at Funkhouser Real Estate Group, which began less than a year ago.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to expand and explore,” he said.
In addition to his commitments on City Council, Romero is also involved as a member of the Welcoming Harrisonburg Council, Scholars Latino Initiative Advisory Council and Virginia First Cities.
“I love our city because of its cultural and linguistic diversity and welcoming spirit,” Romero said in his biography on the city’s website.
(1) comment
Can't much blame him. Has to be hard to work with that motley group.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.