On Tuesday, Virginia Clean Cities unveiled a new electric vehicle charging station.
Providing power off the grid, the charger is powered by solar panels and located at the nonprofit on Technology Drive off Mount Clinton Pike.
With the option to connect to the grid for emergencies, the EV ARC, made by California-based Beam Global, contains a 22-kilowatt battery, which stores the energy the solar panels capture from the sun.
Matt Wade, Virginia Clean Cities deputy director, said the battery acts like a bucket, storing energy for a rainy day, or when the sun goes down and somebody needs a charge.
The new station arrived on Dec. 8, and a twin was sent to an airport in West Virginia, according to Wade.
The charger was paid for through federal grant funding. The grant is called the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership. Formed in 2019, it’s a three-year, $6 million project funded by the Department of Energy to create an ecosystem for green transportation in the region.
Bruce Vlk, Virginia Clean Cities program coordinator, said the EV ARC is the most tangible thing that’s come out of the grant. The grant also funds educational and equity opportunities in the clean transportation industry.
“The core of the grant program is EV infrastructure in the mid-Atlantic region. There are also education analysis components, ports analysis, as well as outreach to disadvantaged communities,” Vlk said.
Formed in 1996, Harrisonburg-based Virginia Clean Cities was created to find solutions to air pollution created by transportation. It is one of many Clean Cities organizations started by the DOE.
Virginia Clean Cities worked closely with Keith Holland, a vice provost of James Madison University’s Office of Research and Scholarship, to procure and store the EV ARC before installation. The organization collaborates often with the College of Science and Engineering.
Holland said he’s excited about potential research opportunities the EV ARC will offer.
“Over the next two or three years we can do an assessment of the technology,” Holland said. “One of the pieces that I’m most interested in this is [asking] who’s using it, what is their access. A big question that we have to answer is … how do we build [it to be] equitable and accessible.”
With the automotive industry rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles, Wade said the region is not on pace to have infrastructure that matches. More charging stations will be needed to meet the projected number of electric vehicles.
“By no means are we anywhere close to the number of the stations that we need, even to meet 10% of what we need. We’re going to really need to expand the infrastructure. Right now, [Virginia] has about 1,000 charges. We’re going to need 100,000,” Wade said.
He said grant-funded projects like the EV ARC can help spotlight new technologies and encourage municipalities to invest more heavily in green infrastructure.
Joy Loving, who serves on the city’s Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee, said she’s anxious to see the transition to greener infrastructure take place.
“I think the city has a way to go to grasp the implications of steps that it could take around energy efficiency, around helping us provide solar and energy-efficient improvements to low and middle income,” Loving said. “They’re putting their toes in the water. I’m hoping pretty soon it will be one foot, both feet.”
