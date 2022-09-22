A new day care is now close to having its very own “hobbit tunnel” as part of its nature-based outdoor play space, thanks to a group of volunteers from the community.
On Wednesday morning, while children played at Connections Early Learning Center and Daycare, which opened Aug. 15 in a Bridgewater church, volunteers organized by the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hammered and dug holes for the imaginative play space in a grassy area outside.
Hundreds of volunteers from across the community spent the day completing service projects — more than expected — at 21 sites across the city and county for local nonprofits as part of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s annual Day of Action.
In 2019, over 600 volunteers joined United Way’s Day of Action. Last year, with rainy weather, the number was around 250, and many projects got completed later on when the weather was fairer. This year’s number of volunteers was around 275, partly due to a lot of large companies that participate facing staffing shortages, according to Amanda Leech, executive director of the local United Way.
Riddleberger Brothers, a Mount Crawford-based contracting company, sent around 15 volunteers to three sites for work that included a wheelchair ramp supporting the Northeast Neighborhood Association on Broad Street in Harrisonburg, according to Shara Lotts, a staffing recruiter for the company who volunteered on Wednesday.
Leech said the volunteers planned to simply replace a few boards, but with their construction background, they realized they needed to redo the entire ramp — and made it happen.
“Things like that are incredible, and it’s amazing to see what people will do when they’re asked to help out,” Leech said.
Lotts, along with Blue Ridge Insurance Services staff members Scott Glover and Jason Ritchie, helped out in the morning at Connections Early Learning Center building up the earth around the tunnel and constructing a plexiglass barrier and safety railing to prevent falls from the sloping hill, she said.
“We’re all from the community and wanted to give back to it,” said Lotts, who grew up in Mount Crawford. “We’ve done it every year that they had it.”
In the afternoon, the day care’s assistant director, Amanda Peters, said a surplus of volunteers — three times as many as staff expected — arrived on the scene.
“We are so thankful that this opportunity came about, and we are just blown away with how many people are here and how much they’re getting accomplished,” Peters said.
The day care staff said they were eager for the extra hands to help with even more projects, including the installation of a wooden climbing wall in the same play area as the hobbit tunnel. When both of those projects were completed, Peters said the center’s director, Leanne Kreps, helped volunteers strip and repaint playground equipment she planned to install in the future.
“This summer, just the number of projects that we had got ahead of us,” Peters said. “We did not think we were going to be able to complete that hill.”
With the mission of serving as a hub for social services in the community and supporting the nonprofits that exist in the area, the United Way also leverages the day of service to make the community more aware of the nonprofits that exist, Leech said.
“It’s more than just the work that’s done,” Leech said. “It’s about the exposure, the recognition and the intangible things that happen after the service is done.”
