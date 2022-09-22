On Wednesday morning, Nancy Munoz, executive director of a local mediation nonprofit that hosts a big annual event, busily fielded phone and email questions and filed papers into labelled folders.
Usually focusing on restorative justice and mediation services for the community, the FairField Center, which has an office on Neff Avenue, is working double time this week to prepare for the annual Harrisonburg International Festival, which it presents.
Luckily for Munoz and her staff, volunteers participating in United Way’s Day of Action visited the FairField Center on Wednesday afternoon to assist with preparations for the festival Saturday celebrating Harrisonburg’s diverse cultural makeup, which began in the 1990s in Hillandale Park before becoming a program of the center and moving downtown.
“The festival is a yearlong planning process. We usually start from after the festival’s over of just trying to debrief and go over what went well and what needs to be changed,” Munoz said. “After that, we work toward seeing which of those changes to make.”
But the week leading up to the festival always stretches the small staff at the FairField Center, which has to dial back its mediation services briefly to make the festival happen, staff said.
“We all pitch in. As a nonprofit, we are very low-manned with people that are here. It takes all our efforts,” said Aaron Hagmaier, director of mediation services for the FairField Center.
Volunteers from local businesses and other groups stuffed vendor packets on Wednesday afternoon and assisted in the FairField Center office with other festival-related tasks, Munoz said, while she and Ingrid Manning, director of operations, finish coordinating festival details.
“We appreciate these volunteers and all these people give,” Hagmaier said. “Being a part of United Way and having that core group of volunteers is really nice. We need pockets of help, all hands on deck to execute this event.”
Today, six food vendors, plus artisans, social services and sponsors who will have booths on Court Square during the festival, will be briefed and receive all their logistical information, Munoz said, picking up the packets the volunteers helped produce.
On Friday, Manning said, staff at the center will pack up all of the materials and signage for the festival and make sure everything is ready to be set up. Then, as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, Manning and Munoz will begin setting up on Court Square.
“It is fundamentally a community event,” Manning said. “We intend to meet community desires. Trying to meet all those expectations within the constraints of city guidelines and all those things that have to happen a certain way — it’s a lot to manage.”
