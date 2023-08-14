ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.
On Aug. 8 at 8:42 p.m. The Virginia State Police responded to a crash along Buffalo Drive approximately a mile west of Route 718, Old Furnace Road, according to Sergeant Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
A 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Buffalo Dr. when it slowed to make a left turn into a private drive, said Coffey.
As the Hyundai was turning southbound a 2022 Subaru BRZ, that was traveling behind the Hyundai, failed to slow down, according to Coffey.
The Subaru crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with the Hyundai. The impact caused the Subaru to run off the roadway and collide with a tree, according to Coffey.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 42-year-old male of Rockingham, and a juvenile passenger were wearing seatbelts and uninjured in the crash.
The driver of the Subaru, a 17-year-old male of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Subaru, an 18-year-old female of Keezletown, was wearing her seatbelt and suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.
Virginia State Police are still investigating the fatal two-vehicle crash.
(1) comment
This is just a rerun of the previous story with NO NEW information. What is there ti investigate except examine the dead driver’s body for being under the influence of a substance. Or he just just fatally negligence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.