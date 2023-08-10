Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced nearly $11 million in federal funding to expand access to health care in rural areas of Virginia, according to a news release from Eve Schoenberg of the Kaine senate administration.
“U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $10,968,600 in federal funding to expand access to health care in the Valley and Southwest Virginia,” the news release stated.
“All Virginians, no matter where they live, should have access to high-quality, reliable health care,” said the senators in the news release. “We’re glad this funding will help expand telehealth services, improve capacity for mental health and substance use treatment programs, and update essential medical equipment so that more Virginians can get the care they need.”
The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program, according to the news release.
This helps rural health care facilities and communities expand access to health care services and nutrition assistance, according to the news release. The funding was made possible by the American Rescue Plan, which Warner and Kaine voted to pass in 2021.
The funding will be allocated as follows, per the news release.
$5,118,100 will go towards Virginia Consortium to Advance Health Care in Appalachia. This is to increase access to telehealth by expanding regional networks that will share resources, training and educational opportunities for people living in rural areas throughout the Commonwealth.
The Consortium includes the University of Virginia’s Center for Telehealth, the Healthy Appalachia Institute at UVA’s College at Wise, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority, the Health Wagon, Tri-Area Health and Ballad Health, said the news release.
$5,000,000 will be provided to Mount Rogers Community Services, MRCS, Smyth County campus to expand access to mental health, developmental disability and substance use disorder treatment, according to the news release.
The funding will be used to create a second eight-bed unit at the Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center, which will double the space available for residential services, per the news release.
The money will also be used to relocate the crisis care center. It will be transitioned from a offsite facility to centralize treatments and offer referral-based outpatient services in one location, according to the news release.
The funding and the steps taken will help improve the quality of care available to the 32,208 residents located in the Center’s service area, per the release.
$850,500 of funding will go toward Bath County Community Hospital to purchase an X-ray machine and an electronic medical records system subscription. This will give doctors quick access to health records from labs and clinic emergency rooms, according to the news release.
The equipment was previously damaged in an electrical fire and staff are using Inadequate portable machines, per the news release. The equipment will benefit nearly 30,000 residents in Bath, Highland and Alleghany counties.
The senators have introduced the CONNECT for Health Act of 2023, which would expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare, make permanent telehealth flexibilities that were enacted during COVID, make it easier for patients to connect with their doctors and help improve health outcomes, stated the news releases.
In March, the senators introduced the Save Rural Hospitals Act, which would help decrease the trend of hospital closures in rural communities, by making sure hospitals are fairly reimbursed for their services by the federal government, according to the news release.
