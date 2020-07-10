Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., will meet with Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and City Councilman Sal Romero on Monday for a discussion on health care.
Topics of discussion include Warner’s efforts to expand access to health care, the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving on communities of color and inequality in the health-care system.
The roundtable begins at 2 p.m.
Before coming to Harrisonburg, Warner will participate in a socially-distanced hike in Shenandoah National Park with Luray and Page County community leaders on the Upper Hawksbill Summit Trail in celebration of Senate passage of the Great American Outdoors Act — a bipartisan, $12-billion bill to ease the maintenance backlog at national park sites nationwide and one that could create more than 10,000 jobs in the Commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.