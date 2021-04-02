Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner will travel to the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday to speak with local community and business leaders about the American Rescue Plan.
Warner will begin his travel day in Winchester at 10 a.m., followed by a visit to Harrisonburg around 12:30 p.m.
While in Harrisonburg, Warner will meet with local restaurant owners, brewers and other food service businesses on how the American Rescue Plan will provide economic support needed during to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The Harrisonburg event will be held at Capitol Ale House in Court Square.
Warner will then travel to Weyers Cave to speak with the presidents of Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University, as well as area school superintendents to get an update on the region’s bio-manufacturing partnership program.
The Weyers Cave event will take place at the Plecker Workforce Center.
