The Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department is looking to raise water rates by 4% annually until 2031 and sewer rates 2.5% annually between 2022 and 2029.
Mike Collins, the public utilities director, presented the plan at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“There’s very little I can do to extend the life of an asset without paying money,” Collins said.
In the next 20 years, the utility expects to need to change roughly $60 million worth of water infrastructure, according to Collins. He said the increase would translate to roughly 60 cents a month per household based on usage levels next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“We’re very respectful and efficient with the use of our funds but the difficulty in this is there is nothing I can do in stopping those $60 million in assets from coming and deteriorating,” he said.
This would mean the utility would need to be able to support $2.6 million in upgrades a year, accounting for inflation at 2.5%, over the next two decades.
“Right now our water fund can sustain about $1.1 million a year — that’s a shortfall,” he said.
Collins said the sewer system will likely need $37 million worth of work over the same period of time, and there is also a sizable difference between available funding and what will be needed for the sewer system. Collins estimated the sewer system to need $1.9 million in work a year.
“Our rates today will sustain $1 million,” he said. “So the strategy here is to begin a very consistent, long-planned-out funding strategy and try to backload our retirement and replacement of our assets such that our rates will eventually support those.”
Collins plans to return to City Council with a formal proposal in May.
In other news, council approved an action 4-0 that will allow the state to reclaim money from local company AxonAI. Councilman Chris Jones was absent.
“This gets us out of the process,” said Chris Brown, the city attorney. “We assign our rights in the agreement to the state and they take care of dealing with the business.”
On July 31, 2015, AxonAI was awarded a $75,000 grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to perform a $1.5 million expansion and create 29 jobs, according to city documents.
The money came from the Commonwealth Opportunity Development fund with the stipulation that 15 of the new jobs had to be maintained and the $1.5 million expansion had to be performed for AxonAI to keep the money, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg city also awarded the firm a $50,000 grant and a $25,000 waiver, but staff recommended to not pursue a refund of those funds since new jobs were created by the company.
Other action signed off by the council Tuesday included a rezoning decision and a special-use permit.
Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC secured a rezoning of 5.5 acres at 650 Keezletown Road from single-family residential for a condominium site.
Juniper Hill Commons is slated to have 28 units and 56 parking spaces. Over half the land is planned to be green space and the entrance and exit will be off of Keezletown Road.
“Juniper Hill Commons is a very carefully planned neighborhood based on a vision of healthy social interaction and environmental sustainability,” said Ervin Stutzman, a member of Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC.
He said adjustments to the original development plan were made to meet neighbors’ concerns. The homes will be in the mid-$200,000 to mid-$300,000 price range.
Also, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community was given a special-use permit to replace three, quad-plex single story town homes with larger dwelling of the same type on Park Road, Shank Drive, and Spruce, Pine and Hawthorne courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.