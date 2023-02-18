Waterman Elementary School third-graders Hunter Ritchie and Trey Peyton hopped like frogs across the room.
They bounced on a yoga ball, and jumped on a trampoline, and belly flopped onto a bean-bag-style mat. They threw Velcro balls onto a toy dart board, did a bear crawl, and completed wall push-ups.
Then they played with kinetic sand, traced a maze and felt different surfaces and textures on a classroom wall.
It was all part of the new sensory room at Waterman, an outlet school leaders say will help students improve their mindfulness and well-being.
"The idea is once they finish the circuit, their mind and body is ready to return to class," said Virginia Munns, behavior specialist at Waterman.
The room has already been put to use, Munns said, but Waterman held an official grand opening on Friday. School principal Margot Zahner said the room was made possible from the work of Manns and Erin Holt, behavior analyst at Harrisonburg City Public Schools, and Waterman special education teachers Kim Bollinger, Heather Russell, Sarah Ressler and Kristin Muncy.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board partnered with Waterman to create the room utilizing grand funding.
"The goal is to build resiliency and mindfulness with youth, and that's what we're doing here," said Danielle Winkworth, a behavioral health wellness specialist at the CSB.
Thomas Harrison Middle School students Avery Holt and Phoenix Seidel created a mural for the room, one that resembles the Blue Ridge mountains.
"It's so calming and so beautiful," Munns said. "It's perfect for our space."
Munns, who designed the room, said the circuit takes students from "activation to organization to calming."
"It helps the body reset to (focus) on their best student self," she said.
Some students have scheduled breaks to use the sensory room, Munns said, and others will be able to utilize it on an as-needed basis. She said HCPS schools are working toward installing a sensory room, if they don't have one already.
Zahner said the sensory room engages students to experience sensory stimulation in a way that is helpful and contributes to their learning.
The sensory room emphasizes "the importance of being physically and emotionally aligned," she said. It also falls in line with Waterman's mission, to provide a joyful community of learning, and a world of discovery.
"It's a wonderful resource for students and teachers," Zahner said.
