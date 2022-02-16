Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees who chose not to get vaccinated will no longer have to test weekly.
The School Board voted 4-2 at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year that any employee who chose not to be vaccinated would have to test weekly. The tests were provided by the school division as part of testing protocols and programs with the Virginia Department of Health.
However, the school division’s supply of tests has dried up, Superintendent Michael Richards said at a School Board meeting Tuesday.
One of the concerns voiced when the School Board first voted on testing the unvaccianted was the undue pressure for employees to find tests once a week. That issue was resolved, but supply issues threw it into light once more. This time all School Board members agreed that given the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases and the lack of supply, it was only fair to not require unvaccinated employees to get tested weekly.The School Board voted unanimously to scrap the testing requirement.
School Board member Obie Hill asked Richards about the few employees who have left HCPS because of the testing requirement and whether they would be allowed back to the school division. Richards said he could not discuss that in open meeting due to the small number of employees that applied to and the possibility that they could be identified through discussion.
