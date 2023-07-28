On July 28 there will be excessive heat. Harrisonburg Parks & Rec will remove admission fees at Westover Pool Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help community members beat the heat, said Harrisonburg city Director of Communication, Mike Parks.
Westover Pool Free Admission For Friday
- By LISA LANDRAM Daily News-Record
Updated
