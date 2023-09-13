Editors Note: This is the first article in a series about mental health and policing in a rural community.
As individuals in the community experience mental health crises and interact with one another, situations can occur that put more than one individuals at risk.
The community needs to come together to learn how to address the impacts of mental health, said Amber Mills, a relative of someone who struggled with mental illness.
Amber and Brandon Mills, of Rockingham County, were married on Aug. 26, 2021, and they shared a blended family with five children between the two of them, said Amber Mills.
The Mills started to notice some concerns for Brandon’s mental health after they got married, said Amber Mills. So, Brandon Mills sought out help from a mental health professional about two years ago. At that time he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and other trauma-induced disorders, according to Amber Mills. He was then prescribed medication.
What Happened Before
On Sunday, June 4, Brandon went to work, and everything seemed normal, according to Amber. When he arrived home, it was like a light switch flipped, Amber Mills said. He became paranoid and left home at 6 p.m. The family has one vehicle, so Amber Mills was unable to follow him when he left. She called him to make sure he was okay, according to Amber.
From that point on, Amber only has knowledge of what occurred to her husband through her phone conversation, eyewitnesses, police, attorneys, videos and photos.
After Brandon left their home, he went to People’s Church, said Amber Mills said. He was scared and thought someone was trying to kill him. A lady from the church came outside to help Brandon call 911. He became scared and left.
Brandon then went to Sentara RMH, according to Amber. He walked into the building and talked to the security guard. He said he needed to call 911. Security directed him to the lobby phone. Brandon proceeded to walk to the lobby, but then turned around and said, no, that he wanted to use the phone on the security officer’s desk. The security guard then reached for his radio because it made a weird noise. Brandon got scared and left, said Amber Mills.
Brandon then went to Food Lion on Route 33, said Amber Mills. He told a woman there to call 911 or he was going to kill himself in front of her. He then left the area.
These stops might have been an attempt for Brandon to seek help, Amber Mills explained.
Arriving At Walmart
Brandon then arrived at Walmart on Burgess Road in Harrisonburg and parked in the fire lane, according to Amber MIlls. He left the car on and the door open. He then walked into Walmart. Brandon went to customer service, and no one was there. Then he went to a young male cashier and asked to use the phone.
“Apparently my husband did take a young man, they say hostage, but from what the eyewitnesses told me, he didn’t have the knife directly to him, like the blade was out,” said Amber Mills.
According to Amber Mills, her husband then was going to let the cashier go, but then grabbed him again.
A man in Walmart tried to help Brandon Mills and let him use his phone. The man told others that Brandon Mills was not mentally okay.
Police entered Walmart from the left side entrance and a group of people were on the right side of Brandon, according to Amber Mills.
In video footage, with Brandon Mills’ back to the camera, he was seen charging cops, she said. His right hand was visibly beside him, and his left hand could not be seen. Brandon is left-handed. The police told Amber Mills that he charged them with a knife in his left hand..
The photo Amber saw gave her the impression that Brandon was trying to run through the officers, she said.
“It almost looks like he was trying to push through them to get away. Not to harm them,” said Amber.
A Rockingham County Sheriff’s officer shot Brandon three times in the chest, as he was going toward them, according to Amber Mills. Brandon Mills died at 8:26 p.m. at the age of 26.
Amber Mills said she is left with many questions surrounding the incident.
First responders, like the police, Amber Mills said, need training about how to address mental health situations.
“I want to see someone held responsible for the death of [Brandon Mills],” said Amber Mills. “I would have tried to put myself in Brandon’s shoes, and instead of yelling at him, try to talk.
The situation was hard for everyone, Amber said.
“But did [Brandon] deserve to lose his life, that night, because he was not mentally stable?” Amber Mills said. “No. At the end of the day, they’re not the ones that had to bury their husband and the father of their children ... I am now a single widowed mother of five.”
Amber said she wants more awareness for mental health.
“He was so scared and alone that night, and you can hear it in his voice when he yelled, ‘please help me,’” said Amber Mills.
Amber said that she thinks her husband would want everyone to know he is “not a monster.”
Mental Health Data
In 2020, 1 in 5 American adults experienced a mental health condition in a given year and 1 in 20 Americans have lived with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression, according to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.
“Access to care and treatment for mental health issues remains out of reach for most of the population in the United States,” stated Hemangi Modi, Kendal Orgera and Atul Grover with AAMC Research and Action Institute. “Even among individuals with insurance, issues such as a lack of available providers, inadequate insurance coverage, high out-of-pocket costs, and fragmented care persist.”
People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians approached or stopped by law enforcement, according to a study by the Treatment Advocacy Center.
Rural residents in the U.S. experience significant disparities in mental health outcomes even though the prevalence of mental illness in rural and metropolitan areas is similar, according to Dawn Morales, Crystal Barksdale and Andrea Beckel-Mitchener in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science.
While the prevalence of mental illness is similar between rural and urban residents, the services available can be different. Mental healthcare needs are often not met in rural communities in the U.S. due to lack of services, according to Rural Health Information Hub, RHIhub. Providing mental health services can be a challenge in rural areas, according to the hub.
For the first time in decades, the country has witnessed protests by young people, communities of color and other impacted populations in cities all across the country in hope of fostering better community-police relationships, according to a briefing report before The United States Commission on Civil Rights held in Washington, D.C., in November 2018.
“Many law enforcement and city officials around the country have started implementing reform strategies to allay communities’ concerns about actual or perceived unfair and unequal policing,” according to the brief. While there are allegations that some police force is excessive and unjust, current data regarding police use of force is insufficient, according to the brief.
Data on officer-involved shootings, since the brief in 2018, was extremely rare. The data that is available is usually gathered by grassroots organizations, nonprofits or media sources, according to the brief. Data lacks information about fatal police shooting and all use of force.
Regardless of the lack of data there are attempts to address the issue.
“The Problem-Specific Guides summarize knowledge about how police can reduce the harm caused by specific crime and disorder problems,” according to Community Oriented Policing Services U.S. Department of Justice Guide by Gary Gordner.
They are guides to prevention and to improving the overall response to incidents. The guide includes research findings and police practices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Scandinavia.
The second installment of this series will look closely at how local policing and mental health response efforts intersect.
