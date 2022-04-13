Local, state and federal officials said they’ve been to many poultry facilities over the years, but have never seen anything like the Farmer Focus plant in Harrisonburg.
Founded by sixth-generation Bath County farmer Corwin Heatwole, Farmer Focus is a locally based produce company that opened a new facility at 350 Acorn Drive. The plant, which opened in November, is about 78,000 square feet and created about 110 new jobs, officials said.
On Tuesday, government leaders including U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Del. Tony Wilt, Joe Guthrie, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Harrisonburg City Council member Chris Jones toured the state-of-the-art poultry packaging facility while discussing some of the challenges the industry faces.
Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan said the poultry industry in Virginia employs over 17,000 people, and supports the livelihoods of about 1,100 farm families across the region.
Heatwole said Farmer Focus, formerly known as Shenandoah Valley Organic, has a mission of “promoting and protecting generational family farms.” The model the company uses allows farmers to completely own their farm, he said.
“Outside of the certifications that we require to meet the standards of what our consumers are looking for, we give all of the decision-making authority on the farm for the farmer,” Heatwole said.
Historically, farmers have faced challenges of ownership of livestock and produce on their farms, which in turn has pitted farmers against each other, Heatwole said.
“We created a clear and transparent pay system where the farmer will know, before the birds even come to the farm, exactly, to the hundredth of a cent per pound, what they’re going to be paid [so] the farmer can manage his farm, make his decisions, and determine how the outcome will be,” Heatwole said.
Wilt said the Valley has a reputation of working hard and getting the job done — and Farmer Focus and Heatwole are a “prime example of that.”
“You’re an example for a lot of businesses in the United States,” Wilt said, addressing Heatwole.
Wilt said farmers have faced challenges from bigger, outside companies, and commended Farmer Focus for giving the power back to farmers and promoting sustainability on generational farmland.
“It’s our job to help give them the tools to take care of the land, but what you’re doing here speaks volumes,” Wilt said.
Farmer Focus is 100% organic and also institutes a farm-to-table outlet to consumers, who have the ability to see where the chicken came from and the farmer responsible for their food simply by scanning a barcode on the packaging, Heatwole said.
“What Corwin is doing here, where the farmers actually own the birds, control the rate through the process and then have that kind of transparency so that the customer at the grocery store can actually trace it back to the farm, I think that’s a value proposition,” Warner said. “That makes a lot of sense.”
The industry has faced its fair share of challenges over the years — Warner said he “still has nightmares” from when he was governor in 2002, when an avian influenza outbreak affected 197 farms in the Valley and led to the culling of more than 4.7 million turkeys and chickens.
Following the outbreak 20 years ago, state officials formed a Poultry Disease Task Force. Recently, avian influenza was detected in a backyard chicken flock in Fauquier County, but has not spread elsewhere in Virginia.
“I think it was really good that we had folks from the state that were getting validation of initial outbreak to make sure that farmers can, if they see an outbreak, take corrective action, knowing they’re going to get reimbursed very quickly,” Warner said.
Rising costs and inflation have also hit the industry hard, Warner said, especially in light of the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“I’m not sure we’re going to be back doing business with Russia anytime soon,” Warner said. “And we shouldn’t be, and we can’t predict when the Ukrainian ag market may come back online. So, I think there’s going to be one more disruption, but I believe it is a price worth paying to stand in solidarity with a democratic country like Ukraine fighting against an authoritarian nation like Russia.”
