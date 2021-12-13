Those weren’t visions of Saint Nick on Saturday morning.
A live horde of Santa Clauses and small Christmas elves dashed and danced through a half mile route downtown for a holiday-themed fun run.
They also ran, rolled in strollers, walked and jogged to the finish line.
That’s what the Santa Run, Walk N’ Roll is all about: being a race that anyone can do, even with a disability.
Organized by The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, the race raises funds and awareness for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“It’s to raise funds but also to raise awareness. Not a lot of people know about the Arc, so we wanted to do something fun that was inclusive,” said Jenna Smith, communications director for The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and coordinator of the run.
Between 70 and 80 registrants raised over $2,800 leading up to the event, which was part of this year’s Winter Wonderfest in downtown, featuring an array of family-friendly activities.
Hosted by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the Friendly City Merchants, Winter Wonderfest was designed to draw customers to businesses but has snowballed into a holiday extravaganza featuring carolers, sleigh rides, a Christmas movie and more.
Each Santa Run, Walk N’ Roll adult registrant got a felt Santa suit to wear in the race, complete with hat and belt. Kids got to wear elf ears and complete mini challenges throughout the run for a prize at the end.
“It is [so fun]. I think adults also like just need to play a little bit more,” she said.
The flock of red Santas grabs everyone’s attention, Smith said.
“It’s such a visual. It’s like this trickle effect,” Smith said, adding the suits have helped raise more awareness and spread the word about The Arc in the past.
Mark Cizer, who wore a red Spiderman shirt under his Santa suit and added his own beard, said he liked that this year’s race took place during the day, since the previous runs happened at night.
“It’s better. It’s different. I stopped at the church [and I saw] people I know at that church,” Cizer said.
At the end of the run, Todd Gardner announced prize winners for the highest raising individual runner, the team that raised the most money, the best dressed Santa and the most festive elf.
Gardner, a longtime supporter of The Arc, said he wanted to volunteer his time to bring the joy of Buddy the Elf to the event.
“I really believe in their mission. I think stuff like this is super important getting everyone back together,” Gardner said.
Beckett Thomas, of Shenandoah, won the prize for most festive elf. Thomas ran with his mom, Charity Thomas, who helped him pick out the special Christmas pajamas that he wore for the race.
“We’re both in the Christmas spirit. When I saw this advertised, I thought it would be something fun for us to do together. He picked out his new Christmas jammies for pajama day at school. It was awesome,” Charity Thomas said.
