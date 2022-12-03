Tamales and hot chocolate in hand, Victoria Morales and her family were excited for Harrisonburg's Holiday Parade on Saturday night.
With her sister, Olivia Diaz, and Morales' children, Alilana, 8, and Jayden Lopez, 5, the Harrisonburg family sat outside the federal courthouse, on the corner of North Main and Elizabeth streets, Saturday evening before the parade kicked off at 7 p.m.
"The kids enjoy it, and we love Christmas," Victoria Morales said.
The city's holiday parade returned to its original format for the first time since 2019 and featured more than 60 decorated floats, which came down Main Street. It ended with a tree lighting at Court Square.
"I went the last time it was active, so I'm just excited to have it back," said James Short, of Harrisonburg.
Mackenzie Colls, of Harrisonburg, said she had never been to the city's holiday parade, and was excited to see it for the first time. She and Short have wanted to do more Christmas-type activities in the area to get into the holiday spirit, she said.
Colls said she enjoyed watching the community come back together again to celebrate events, after not being able to do so previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a good feeling," she said.
The parade was the nightcap of a full day of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance's Winter Wonderfest.
During the celebration, HDR featured its Cookie Tour, as well as offering a "Sip and Stroll," a gingerbread house decorating competition, horse and carriage rides down Main Street, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Dickens Tale at Central Library, a benefit concert for after school program On the Road Collaborative and live nativities at Asbury and First Presbyterian churches.
The Arc of Harrisonburg-Rockingham continued its traditional Santa Run and Walk n' Roll at noon Saturday.
"It's going really well," said Jennifer Bayes, events and special projects manager for HDR.
Bayes said HDR also activated Liberty Street with a program called, "How the Grinch Stole Liberty Street," where shoppers could grab a bingo card at some Liberty Street businesses, and be eligible to win gift cards.
"The businesses have their best sales during the year," Bayes said. "When people come down, they can support businesses they might not have known about."
James Madison University student Jane McConville, of Richmond, went downtown to buy some gifts for her family.
"I got to get some Christmas shopping done before we go back for winter break," McConville said.
Strolling through Court Square with her friends Hannah Nicholson, of Purcellville, and Julia Delaney, of Ashburn, McConville said events like Winter Wonderfest give JMU students the opportunity to see all of what the City has to offer.
The event also provided an opportunity for vendors set up shop and showcase their work. Donna Shipp, of DL Shipp Farm near Broadway, watched with pride as her daughter, Dorothy Shipp-Alliata, painted kids' faces outside the Rockingham County Circuit courthouse.
"She's had a line all day," Donna Shipp said.
Ryan and Matt Silver, of Harrisonburg, took their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, to the Charles Dickens tale at the library, and then decided to stroll around downtown to participate in the celebration.
Amelia got her picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and then, after seeing a friend, went back for a second picture. Matt Silver said the family is always excited to go out and see what's happening in Harrisonburg.
Outside First Presbyterian Church, three wisemen Paul Seddon of Dayton, Jim Stiefvater of Harrisonburg and Frank Sprinkle of Bridgewater, participated in the live nativity scene.
"It's fun," Seddon said. "We're enjoying it."
"It's great to be involved in the celebration," Sprinkle said.
Stiefvater was fortunate for the fair weather in Harrisonburg Saturday evening. His brother played a wiseman in a live nativity scene, but in South Dakota.
"It was -3 degrees in South Dakota, and that's not including windchill," Stiefvater said with a laugh.
