Serhiy Melichenko — a Ukrainian migrant to Harrisonburg, who speaks only Ukrainian — and his family had been through a lot.
Olga Zubov, a local real estate agent who is Russian, served as a translator for a conversation over large, round cups of tea and cornmeal waffles.
From Melichenko’s kind smile and demeanor alone, while performing cheery Ukrainian polka music and accordion covers of pop songs with his son, it would be difficult to tell he had recently escaped the home he’d known for his whole life in southern Belarus.
“We lived [close] to our parents. We were only 500 kilometers from them and we would go and visit them often,” Serhiy Melichenko said, as translated by Zubov. “Now, we’re here, we don’t know when we’re going to see them. We don’t know how this war is going to end.”
Ukrainian by blood, Melichenko and his wife, Tatiana, and their two children, Vlad, 15, and Anastasiia, 11, said they had a normal life before deciding to flee Belarus, which is an aggressor in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“It was scary. It was emotional,” Serhiy Melichenko said. “Once we decided to leave, we were just going as we planned, and that’s it.”
Both Tatiana and Serhiy worked as arts instructors in Belarus, where they lived near the Ukraine border. Serhiy attended the Rivne State Humanitarian University in Rivne, Ukraine. Both gifted musicians, Serhiy Melichenko, who plays accordion and piano, said he performed for the Belarusian State Philharmonic.
“It was [our] life and everything [we] did it was all around music,” Melichenko said.
Melichenko said he performed dual accordions with his son on TV in Eastern Europe when Vlad was just 5 years old, proudly pulling up a video recording of the performance on his phone. Anastasiia Melichenko, an accomplished violinist, has been playing for four years and has her own YouTube channel.
“We have really double feelings,” Serhiy Melichenko said, as translated by Zubov. “On one side, we really, really like it here. On the other side, we are very worried about our family because we still have family there and our parents are there and they are not as happy on that side.”
Melichenko said he and his family felt unsafe as Ukrainians in Belarus, which has supported Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
The family of four got to the area about two months ago by way of Mexico, through an allowance by the U.S. for humanitarian parolees from Ukraine.
“We were flying for 24 hours,” Tatiana Melichenko said, through Zubov. “It helps that we have people here. Emotionally it helps.”
The Melichenkos traveled by bus from Belarus to Warsaw, Poland. From there, they traveled to Paris. They arrived from Paris to Mexico City and went on to Tijuana, Serhiy Melichenko said, going on to San Diego and then Washington, D.C., before getting to the Shenandoah Valley.
“It really helped, the support on the way. Especially when we got to Tijuana, there was very organized community there from different churches that people helped with food, with [lodging], with information and took really good care of [us],” Serhiy Melichenko said.
Once they arrived in the Valley, the family moved in with Tatiana’s sister and her family in Penn Laird, who also housed another family of Ukrainian migrants previously.
“It would have been impossible without the help that we got from Tatiana’s sister,” Serhiy Melichenko said. “And her husband’s relatives. I can’t even name a person who wasn’t actively helping from their family.”
The Melichenkos have put their musical talents to use in Harrisonburg, performing concerts to help raise money for recent arrivals from Ukraine to help defray the costs of filing the necessary immigration paperwork.
“They were offered to play and they were happy to do that here,” Zubov said, translating for Serhiy and Tatiana Melichenko. “Back in Belarus they did this a lot as well.”
All the recent arrivals classify as humanitarian parolees. The process for migration from Ukraine changed with legislation and special circumstances established by the U.S. government, but for the Melichenkos to work here, the adults have to apply for a work authorization permit.
Arrivals in the community, estimated to be at least 20 families in early June, must also apply for temporary protected status. Filing the necessary paperwork for immigration is expensive, said Russell Leary, NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center executive director.
“[The costs] from those processes can be 500-some dollars. Every single individual has to [file],” Leary said.
Filing immigration paperwork comes with fees and costs to prepare the paperwork, Leary said. NewBridges and Church World Service help provide these services to migrants at a nominal cost, Leary said.
“We’re talking tens of thousands of dollars that would need to be covered by these people [overall] to get a document to let them work legally,” Leary said. “So you can see, there’s a little bit of a problem there.”
The Melichenkos performed during June’s First Fridays of the Valley, at a fundraising dinner held by a prayer group made up of local Ukrainians in early June, and last Saturday at the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Best.Weekend.Ever. festival, playing a blend of classical, Ukrainian folk and pop music.
“It feels very good to be here,” Vlad Melichenko said, through Zubov. “I like to be in school and everything is great. There are other students in school who speak Russian language and help translate.”
The fundraising dinner held earlier in June raised around $13,000 for local Ukraine refugees to cover the cost of filing for work authorizations and temporary protected status for those eligible. In addition, a mid-June fundraiser at A Bowl of Good, in conjunction with a donation from Gift & Thrift, raised nearly $15,000 more for the cause, according to A Bowl of Good owner Katrina Didot.
“Even in a [tough time], these families are showing a resilience and a hopefulness that I find inspiring,” Leary said. “[The Melichenkos] performed as if they were having a great time.”
The money is only enough to help some people get started on the paperwork, said Alyona Bohdan of Mount Crawford, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Ukraine in the past.
“All of my paperwork, before I moved to the U.S., it took one and a half years for my paperwork to be ready before I came here,” Bohdan said. “For them, they were just allowed to come with no really paperwork. They were just allowed entrance and now they are in the process of making the paperwork.”
More money will need to be raised to help these people get what they need to start a new life, said Bohdan, who is a member of CrossLink Community Church and a prayer group that formed in the local Slavic community and has been leading fundraising efforts.
“Coming to a new country, the culture is different, the language is different, community, everything that you are used to is going to be different,” Bohdan said. “It’s so different for [new arrivals from Ukraine]. They just left. They left everything behind, what they had, and maybe some of them dreamed for this new country, but many of them didn’t plan to move. I can’t imagine.”
As humanitarian parolees, the Melichenkos have a finite time they’re allowed to stay in the U.S. with no pathway to citizenship. Serhiy Melichenko said he doesn’t know what the future holds, but maintains hope.
“We can’t really plan for the future. It depends what’s going to be happening in Ukraine. And if everything will end. We may go back, but we don’t mind staying here,” Serhiy Melichenko said jokingly, as his sister-in-law’s home is beautiful and spacious.
“We’re hoping that everything is going to turn out good,” he said, “but we don’t know.”
