The Harrisonburg Police Department has launched an investigation after an officer hit a woman with his police vehicle Sunday evening, sending her to Sentara RMH Medical Center with minor injuries.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police said a HPD car hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the intersection of West Wolfe and North Liberty streets. The 44-year-old woman was hit as the car was entering the intersection from a stopped position, police said.
"It was a low-speed accident involving minor injury," said HPD Cpt. Jason Kidd.
Kidd confirmed the officer involved is still on duty, but declined to release his name.
No charges have been filed, Kidd said.
The police officer was on duty at the time of the collision.
Kidd said HPD has reached out to the woman, but have not heard back on the status of her injuries.
HPD is investigating, Kidd said, and asked those with information to contact Lieutenant Charles Grubbs at 540-437-2635 or email him at charles.grubbs@harrisonburgva.gov.
