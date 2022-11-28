Harrisonburg Fire Department firefighters rescued a woman Friday afternoon from a Deer Run Apartments unit that had caught fire in the 800 block of Port Republic Road, according to a press release from the department. She was unable to evacuate due to her disabilities.
The cause of the fire is under evaluation. There were functioning smoke alarms in the apartment, according to the press release.
The woman and another occupant were transported by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad to the hospital where they were evaluated. Both were in serious condition but did not have life-threatening injuries.
“I am tremendously proud of the women and men who effected this rescue and quickly controlled the fire,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said in a press release. “The outcome of this incident could have been dramatically and tragically different were it not for the combined efforts of the 9-1-1 dispatchers, response personnel,and EMS working together to save lives.”
A total of 17 firefighters worked on the scene, and none were injured.
Firefighters found hoarded items inside her apartment, which complicated the rescue.
Harrisonburg Electric Commission and a city building inspector were also called to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.