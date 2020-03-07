Sitting on her dusty couch, Shama Preveen looks down at her 3-year-old daughter, who is playing with random bits and bobs on the creaky wooden floor of their home, and remembers how lonely she was before she gave birth to Elliyeen. From the upstairs, the warm scent of chocolate chip cookies wafts to the first floor.
“I bake when I’m stressed,” she says.
Today, Preveen is one of many women leading the fourth Harrisonburg International Women’s Day March in honor and celebration of all that women have overcome and continue to battle in the crusade for equality.
Last year, she moved to Harrisonburg from her home in Pakistan with her husband and daughter, and she currently works as a stay-at-home mom, a role she both adores and resents.
“In Pakistan … a child is solely the responsibility of women. And it is such a responsibility that they don’t even consider it to be a responsibility. They’re like, it’s natural, you’re supposed to do this. And I mean, if I could change it, I would freely change this system that where people think that a child is the sole responsibility of the mother,” Preveen says.
Preveen plans to speak about how women around the world are oppressed and neglected, piled high with responsibilities and expectations by being refined to the roles of birthers and caretakers with little regard paid to their health, happiness and dreams.
“Men are raised in such a way that they don’t want to listen to women and ... if they’re empowering the women of their household means that they have to give away your power, so that is also a very bad thing,” Preveen says.
Francie Osando is the Harrisonburg International Women’s Day Committee founder and president. In Congo, her country of birth, Osando says everyone would march, gather and share women’s issues every year in commemoration of the holiday.
Looking around Harrisonburg, Osanda says she realized there was plenty of diverse leadership of women fighting for equality within their ethnic communities and the homogamy of issues could be better addressed together in a celebration of all women.
“It was to support women so they have a voice, so they can defend themselves. So, let’s go here. Let us support them. Let us tell them, ‘We are with you,’” Osando says. “Equality, equal pay for equal work and a push for more women into leadership and lift the spirit of women. … It is important to share that we are one. Even though we come from different communities, different backgrounds, we are women.”
Over the years, the committee has worked to increase representation in leadership and at the march. This year, women representing five countries are speaking at Court Square after the march. Speakers include Fatimah Subhi, a Middle Eastern freshman at Eastern Mennonite University, who will share how she was able to navigate the ideas of her culture and religion to find self-love, and Monique Tshibola, a Congolese immigrant and EMU senior, who will speak about domestic violence.
Nancy Muñoz is the event coordinator and secretary for the Harrisonburg International Women’s Day Committee. She joined the team after the first march in 2017 and says she was not sure what to expect, but immediately felt a sense of belonging to be surrounded by women sharing their narratives and in turn encouraging her to share her story.
“Each one of them have their own different style of communicating, I guess because of their culture, where they’re coming from. And sometimes, putting a lot of different women from different backgrounds in a room is difficult, but I think we all learned to kind of work with each other, learn from each other and kind of work with each other and understand our differences,” Muñoz says. “The goal was to just get women together and celebrate each other, but now we are looking more towards empowering women.”
Before moving to Harrisonburg 11 years ago, Muñoz migrated to Mexico as a young girl to be with her family and was immediately a cog in the wheel of the patriarchy: married at age 13, pregnant at 15 and a single mother by 18.
She says the committee is always an encouraging source of support that uplifts each other like a second family.
Having that outside family is a vital life raft for some women in the community, especially those who are fighting to defend the rights of their relatives and loved ones.
Harrisonburg High School junior Emma Rivas always knew her parents immigrated from El Salvador before she was born, but it was not until President Donald Trump announced his decision to reduce the availability of Temporary Protected Status that her mother sat the family down and explained that her residency in the country was at risk.
Rivas says the news of her mother’s volatile situation shook the core of her foundations and made her feel isolated because it is a topic she had never heard people discussing before. Over time, Rivas began to connect with local organizations and find platforms that told her she was not alone, and the problems she felt were echoed by thousands of others.
While Rivas says it feels unfair that she has to vocalize the private concerns of her family in order to seek justice and reform, she is speaking at the rally today for TPS education and advocacy to share how it has impacted her life and why it is something worth fighting for.
“My mom sat us down and told us she might get sent back. We didn’t know anything about status. This was just our family and this is our home. She told us we had to be strong and expect the worst. That’s when I decided I was going to do something about it,” Rivas says. “You hear a lot about the reasons why they come here for better opportunities, but I look up to my mom a lot because she’s tough. … I love being there for her, but it doesn’t feel right that I have to stand up for her. I’m only 16. … I hope they know this is hard.”
Harrisonburg International Women’s Day Committee is all volunteer-based and collects donations from churches and other regional organizations to fund the logistics of the march. Many smaller events are being tied into today’s ceremonies, hosted by other organizations that also promote empowerment and increased opportunities for women in the private and public sectors, according to Muñoz.
Muñoz also says women from Woodstock and Staunton are coming to today’s march before traveling to Richmond for a parade celebrating the General Assembly passing the Equal Right Amendment on Sunday, March 8, the actual date of International Women’s Day.
At 10 a.m., the community is invited to gather at City Hall and proceed down Main Street to Court Square at 10:30 a.m., where various female leaders will speak around noon. This year’s theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,” in unison with the United Nations Development Programme. Salvadorean Folklore Dancers from the Comite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos will also share a few performances to celebrate the day honoring women.
“When I came here and got to talk to these wonderful women from different ethnicities, different communities, and when they share about their problems, I came to know that there are so many problems. And there are so many different ways that same problem can have impact on you. And that, basically, problems are just the same, but it’s just different how people perceive them,” Preveen says. “This was the first time I received a positive feedback in a bigger level, so that even now when I talk to them, they say that we stand for us, we stand for women, so I mean it is very empowering to see that they are actually listening.”
