Construction preparation has started for a project that aims to improve the U.S. 33 and Interstate 81 interchange in Harrisonburg.
The project replaces two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges just west of the interchange, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
It also includes a new shared-use path in the U.S. 33 median beginning at the Burgess Road and Linda Lane intersection, extending across the new bridges to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
According to VDOT, two-way traffic on U.S. 33 will continue throughout the project. No ongoing daily lane restrictions are planned, but drivers should be aware of temporary construction activities that could cause periodic lane closures, according to a press release.
The work zone will be closed to pedestrian traffic.
The four bridges were built in 1960 and have reached the end of their service life, according to VDOT.
One new bridge will replace the U.S. 33 bridges over Interstate 81, the release says, and a single new bridge will take the place of the U.S. 33 bridges over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and Blacks Run.
U.S. 33 reconstruction will be done at the new bridges’ approaches, according to VDOT, and the new bridges will have two lanes in each direction.
VDOT officials said the project will eliminate weave movements occurring on Interstate 81 at the on- and off-ramps.
The project also removes the loop ramp where traffic headed east on U.S. 33 enters Interstate 81 headed north. The northbound Interstate 81 deceleration lane to the westbound U.S. 33 ramp will be extended where the ramp was removed, according to VDOT.
U.S. 33 eastbound traffic will enter northbound Interstate 81 from a new ramp that connects with the existing on-ramp, and a new left-turn lane with a traffic signal will be built, the release says.
Construction includes a spur ramp from the northbound Interstate 81 off-ramp to U.S. 33 east, which will serve traffic making a left turn onto Linda Lane, according to VDOT. The dual left-turn lanes along eastbound U.S. 33 at Linda Lane will be extended to meet the new ramp, the release says, and a narrow, raised median between the left-turn lane and westbound U.S. 33 will be built.
The westbound U.S. 33 left-turn lane onto the southbound Interstate 81 acceleration ramp will be reconstructed and extended, and the southbound Interstate 81 off-ramp onto westbound U.S. 33 will be realigned to provide a longer merge area.
There will be reconstruction of merge lanes and tie-ins from on- and-off ramps around the bridges as needed, according to VDOT.
In July, VDOT awarded a $43.3 million contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, based out of St. Albans, W.Va. Triton Construction is also the contractor for the Smithland Road bridge project, just north of this site.
Completion is slated for summer 2026.
